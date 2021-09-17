Tommy Fury Dances Shirtless In Front Of Rabid Crowd Of Students In Bizarre Video

@reecek1234/TikTok

Surreal footage has emerged of former Love Island star Tommy Fury dancing topless and beating his chest in front of a crowd of students in a Liverpool club.

In the video, the 22-year-old boxer is seen standing in the VIP section of the club with outstretched arms as the student crowd took snaps of him and cheered him on.

Advert 10

The 11-second clip, shared via TikTok on Wednesday, shows Fury stripping off his shirt and beating his bare chest, standing in only a pair of jeans and Calvin Klein boxers.

Check it out:

Advert 10

Tommy, the half-brother of two-time world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, can be seen lapping up the attention from the onlooking crowds.

With no sight of his girlfriend Molly-Mae Hague, also a former contestant off the reality TV show, Fury seems to have been going solo on this particular night out.

The original video, posted by TikTok user @reecek1234, has now amassed more than 1.4 million views.

Advert 10

With more than 50,000 likes and nearly 4,000 comments, many of the boxer’s fans are reacting to his actions.

One user commented, ‘I can feel Molly’s second-hand embarrassment,’ while another added, ‘Embarrassing, absolutely mortified for him.’

Another chimed in with, ‘This is the most awkward thing I’ve ever seen.’

Advert 10

Last weekend, however, the young couple were seen on a trip to the Lake District that Hague shared on her Instagram.

Molly-Mae, who was recently appointed creative director of UK fashion company PrettyLittleThing, captioned the photos, ‘Photo dump from a wholesome weekend of wild camping.’

In the shots, the couple can be seen holding hands, taking selfies and hugging.