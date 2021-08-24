Tony Hawk Is Selling Skateboards Infused With His Blood
Tony Hawk is selling skateboards infused with his blood for a whopping $500.
The skateboarding legend has teamed up with canned water company Liquid Death to create the unique board, which has Hawk‘s blood infused into the paintwork.
You’ll have to be quick if you want one, however, as only 100 of the boards are being made– because there’s only so much blood Hawk can donate, y’know?
While $500 is undeniably a lot of money for a skateboard, some of the profits will go towards tackling plastic pollution, as well as building skateparks in communities Hawk describes as ‘underserved’.
Each board will also come with a certificate of authenticity.
Speaking of the collaboration, Hawk said, as per TMZ:
I am deeply thankful to have a connection with my fans, and I appreciate how Liquid Death connects with theirs.
This collaboration is taking those connections to a new level, as I have literally put my blood (and soul?) into these decks, and I take pride in knowing that organizations fighting plastic pollution and creating skate parks worldwide will be supported through our efforts.
The two charities that proceeds will go towards are The Skatepark Project, as well as 5 Gyres, an environmental nonprofit organisation.
Hawk isn’t alone in creating blood-infused products; earlier this year Lil Nas X teamed up with Brooklyn-based streetwear company MSCHF to create a trainer named Satans Shoes. The blood inside the shoe wasn’t the singer’s, however.
Despite the shoes’ popularity, the sale of them was blocked by a court after MSCHF used the Nike logo on the trainers without the sportswear powerhouse’s permission.
Part of the lawsuit filed in April read, ‘MSCHF and its unauthorised Satan Shoes are likely to cause confusion and dilution and create an erroneous association between MSCHF’s products and Nike.’
MSCHF went on to offer full refunds to all those who purchased the shoes.
In the meantime, I hope blood-infused products don’t become a thing…
