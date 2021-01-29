Tony Hawk Lands A 720 At 52 Years Old And Says It Might Be His Last One Tony Hawk/Twitter

Skateboarding legend Tony Hawk can still land a 720 at 52 years of age, despite it taking him a few attempts.

In a video shared to his Twitter account, Hawk is seen nailing the move, which involves completing two complete circles in the air.

While the first few attempts show him either failing to turn correctly or slipping up his landing, he manages to redeem himself.

For those who played the Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater series growing up, watching the skateboarder complete his signature moves has an air of nostalgia.

‘I recently made a 720 and it was a battle. The last one I made before this was over three years ago, and it’s much harder now all things considered: recently dislocated fingers hinder my grab, my spin is slower so I need to go higher for full rotation and… I’m really old,’ Hawk wrote on Twitter.

He added, ‘I can’t say for certain that this is the last one I’ll ever do, but I can’t imagine doing many more.’

In a bid to raise money for public skateparks, Hawk is now offering the skateboard seen in the video for sale. That means one lucky person could soon own the skateboard Tony Hawk used for his last ever – maybe – 720.

Tony Hawk PA Images

‘That’s amazing to still be able to land a 720 when it’s been over 35 years since you were the first person to land it to begin with,’ one fan wrote.

Hawk first achieved the move back in 1985 after accidentally over-rotating a Gay Twist, another skateboard trick.

‘Bro, you’ve earned the right to rest from doing 720s. You’ve always killed it & your fans are privileged to see you work hard at all you do. Getting older is pretty dang cool, when you’ve accomplished so much (and, I have no doubt, have much more to do & sick stunts to nail),’ another comment said.