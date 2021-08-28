Tony Hawk Skateboards Infused With His Blood Sold Out Overnight
Tony Hawk skateboards infused with the legendary skateboarder’s own blood have completely sold out overnight.
Hawk, 53, collaborated with water company Liquid Death for this unusual project, providing enough donated blood for 100 skateboards.
Each of these limited edition skateboards are said to be ‘lovingly screen-printed by hand in Southern California’, while each board comes with ‘a certificate of authenticity’. The blood is harvested ‘straight from the source’ (Hawk’s veins) before being sanitised, ready for use.
Although some may feel a little grossed out by this idea, it clearly hasn’t put diehard fans off, with supplies having already been drained from the site, NBC-2 reports.
Speaking about this collaboration with TMZ, Hawk said:
I am deeply thankful to have a connection with my fans, and I appreciate how Liquid Death connects with theirs.
This collaboration is taking those connections to a new level, as I have literally put my blood (and soul?) into these decks, and I take pride in knowing that organizations fighting plastic pollution and creating skate parks worldwide will be supported through our efforts.
In an Instagram post, Liquid Death wrote:
Yes, there is actually @tonyhawk’s real blood in these skateboards. And yes, we sterilized it first. Own your very own piece of the Birdman today at liquiddeath.com/hawkblood. But act fast! There are only 100 of them! Disclaimer: Although it could arguably make the world a better place, never ever use these boards to make clones of Tony Hawk.
Unique selling point aside, these boards will also serve a charitable purpose, with 10% of profits going to The Skatepark Project, as well as 5 Gyres, an environmental non-profit organisation.
The boards, however, caused a stir online, after Lil Nas X pointed out the difference between responses when he tried to sell shoes infused with his own blood.
