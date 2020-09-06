Tony Hawk Skates The Warehouse Level From Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1 + 2 In Real Life Xbox/YouTube

Tony Hawk has recreated that warehouse level from Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1 + 2 to try it for himself – and he totally bossed it.

Advert

At the start of the video, Hawk says, ‘Remember this place?’ before performing an array of impressive tricks. From railslides to McTwists, the 52-year-old does it all.

Most of us struggle to do that level on the game, never mind in real life, yet Hawk made it look like a walk in the park.

Watch it for yourself here:

Advert

Hawk tried the warehouse level for himself in aid of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 Remastered, which was released two days ago.

The remastered version of the skating games comes a whole 20 years since the original hit consoles. Now, Vicarious Visions – the studio behind the Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy – has jazzed it up for new (and old) Tony Hawk fans to enjoy.

The new game brings back original levels, pro skaters, tricks, modes and songs from the iconic soundtrack, as well as new features such as online mulitplayer.

This wasn’t the only version of the game he’s tried for himself in real life. Taking to Twitter today, September 6, Hawk shared a clip of him doing yet another real life Tony Hawk game challenge.

He wrote:

Went to skate yesterday and was surprised to find my ramp turned into a real-life @TonyHawkTheGame challenge. Thanks to my staff for the thoughtful gift, and thanks to all of you that got the game this weekend. Hope you’re enjoying it as much as I enjoyed the development process.

The original Tony Hawk games were developed by Neversoft, which released a total 10 games in its tenure with the property. However, the studio has since been made defunct following an earlier acquisition in 1999 by Activision and merger with Infinity Ward.

Advert

It was announced back in May that the remastered version would be dropping in September, so fans will have been eager to give the game a go after months of waiting.

Going back to Hawk’s ridiculously impressive skateboarding skills, he performed yet another trick all while holding a glass of milk – which he doesn’t spill a drop of.

Take a look here:

Sharing the clip on Twitter, Hawk revealed that he’d been inspired by Olympic swimmer Katie Ledecky to take part in the ‘Got Milk’ challenge, after she successfully swam a length with a glass of chocolate milk balanced on the back of her head the entire time.

Impressive.

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 Remastered is available now on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.