TOWIE’s Mark Wright Blasted For Tekashi 6ix9ine Halloween Costume

Halloween is a chance for celebrities to show off their creativity when it comes to costumes, but every year without fail there’s always one who gets things horribly wrong.

In 2021, it looks like that honour has gone to The Only Way Is Essex star Mark Wright, whose attempt at a pop culture-inspired costume horribly backfired, sparking widespread backlash on social media.

Sharing his Halloween-look on social media, Wright revealed he’d chosen to emulate rapper and convicted child sex offender Tekashi 6ix9ine – a move that has unsurprisingly not gone down too well with his Instagram followers.

Sporting blue and orange dreads and fake tattoos mirroring those of the controversial rapper, who was sentenced to four years probation in 2018 on child sex offence charges, Wright captioned his post ‘Happy Halloween @6ix9ine’.

6ix9ine has been largely blacklisted from the music industry since facing racketeering, weapons and drugs charges, with the rapper having copped a reduced sentence in exchange for testifying against the notorious Nine Treys gang he formerly belonged to.

It’s not clear whether Wright was aware of 6ix9ine’s legal history, or whether his costume was intended as a genuine tribute to the rapper. But either way, his decision was quickly thrown into question by his followers, with hundreds commenting to express their concerns about the costume.

‘Of all the people to dress up as,’ one person commented, while another wrote, ‘Mark, you’ve got it wrong.’

Wright is yet to publicly respond to the criticisms, but turned the comments on his post off after it was flooded with negative reactions.

