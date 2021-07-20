Transgender Model Leyna Bloom Is ‘So Humbled’ To Be Sports Illustrated’s First Trans Cover Star

leynabloom/Instagram

Transgender model Leyna Bloom has taken to Instagram to discuss her thoughts on being Sports Illustrated’s first trans cover star.

Bloom has been responsible for a lot of firsts. In 2017, she was the first trans woman of colour to appear in Vogue India. Equally, in 2019, her feature film debut in Port Authority at the Cannes Film Festival made her the first trans woman of colour to be in a leading role of a feature at a major film festival.

Advert 10

Bloom has now become a cover star for Sports Illustrated, describing on social media how she is ‘so happy, honored, and humbled to share that I’m the 1st trans woman to grace the cover of Sports Illustrated!’

In a statement on Instagram, the model said, ‘This moment heals a lot of pain in the world. We deserve this moment; we have waited millions of years to show up as survivors and be seen as full humans filled with wonder.’

Bloom went on to say:

Advert 10

I have dreamt a million beautiful dreams, but for girls like me, most dreams are just fanciful hopes in a world that often erases and omits our history and even existence. This moment is so powerful because it allows me to live forever even after my physical form is gone. Not a lot of people get to live in the future, so at this moment, I’m proudly choosing to live forever.

The model dedicated the cover ‘to all ballroom femme queens past, present and future’, adding that she hopes the cover ’empowers those who are struggling to be seen.’



Bloom also said:

Advert 10

I truly believe everything we do and everyone we meet are put in our path for a purpose. There are no accidents. We’re all teachers and if you are willing to pay attention to the lessons, trust your positive instincts and not be afraid to take risks, the possibilities are infinite!

On the back of the post, there has been an outpour from fans who have shown their love and support for the model and her achievement.