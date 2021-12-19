Travis Barker Begged To Stop Kourtney Kardashian PDAs Following Foot Licking Shocker

kourtneykardash/travisbarker/Instagram

Fans are begging Travis Barker to tone down the PDAs after he posted a picture of himself licking Kourtney Kardashian’s foot.

Kardashian and Barker have been dating since the beginning of this year, with paparazzi shots confirming the blossoming relationship between the two.

Since then, the pair have enjoyed numerous appearances on each other’s social media accounts, as the Blink-182 drummer and reality TV star put their affection for one another on full, uncensored display.

While Kourtney most recently shared some heartwarming photos of the pair celebrating Christmas at a winter wonderland, Travis went a bit more NSFW, posting a photo of himself licking Kourtney’s foot alongside the caption, ‘All I want for Christmas’.

42-year-old Kourtney responded in the comments, saying, ‘you’ve been extra good’.

However, while the pair are clearly enjoying each other’s company, fans and followers are pleading with them to tone it down. ‘Please stop it,’ one person wrote, ‘you have to delete this’, another said.

Putting it succinctly, one person wrote, ‘WHAT THE F*CK’, while another said, ‘I was doing better before I saw this’. Many others jumped to the conclusion that Barker may have a foot fetish, which also split opinion from fans.

It’s not the first time the pair have been called out for ‘inappropriate’ PDAs, having previously shared intimate moments of themselves in hot tubs, on beaches, in hotels and in fancy dress.

Travis popped the marriage question to Kourtney in October, after less than a year of dating. Naturally, the moment was documented and broadcast on social media.