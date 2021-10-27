Travis Barker Covers Up Tattoo Of Ex-Wife’s Name With Kourtney Kardashian Tribute

Alamy/@Kourtneykardash/Instagram

Travis Barker has marked his engagement to Kourtney Kardashian by covering up his tattoo of his ex-wife’s name.

The Blink-182 drummer was married to Shanna Moakler between 2004 and 2008, and they share two children: Landon, 17; and daughter Alabama, 15. He’s also still close with her other daughter, 22-year-old Atiana. Both accused each other of cheating before they officially separated.

After years of being friends, Kardashian and Barker announced they were dating in February this year. On October 17, he popped the question, seemingly prompting Moakler to take a break from social media after Barker also revealed he’d covered up a once-significant tattoo.

Barker added a large scorpion and a print of his fiancé’s black lipstick to his arm, covering a heart emblazoned with Moakler’s name. In an earlier interview with Noisey, he discussed the possibility of getting rid of it. ‘The Shanna tattoo is still there. I don’t know if I’m going to cover it up, but I’ve thought about it,’ he said.

It’s his fourth tattoo dedicated to Kardashian: he also her name tattooed across his chest; she tattooed ‘I love you’ on his forearm; and a tattoo reading ‘You’re so cool’ is said to be a nod to their favourite movie, True Romance.

Moakler seemed to respond to Barker’s new ink with a quote from Point of No Return on her Instagram Story, writing, ‘I never did mind about the little things’ alongside a red lipstick emoji. She’s also said to have wiped all photos of her children after they celebrated their dad’s new engagement.

In May, she spoke to People about her relationship with Barker, saying she had ‘no ill will’ towards him or Kardashian. ‘I’m really, genuinely happy for him. I want the father of my kids to be happy and to have a partner that makes him happy… and a better father. As long as she’s good to my children, that’s truly all I really care about,’ she said.