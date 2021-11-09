Travis Scott To Pay For Funeral Costs And Mental Health Services For Astroworld Victims

Shutterstock/Alamy

Travis Scott is set to cover funeral costs for the eight people who lost their lives at Astroworld festival and provide free mental health services for those affected by the tragedy.

A representative for Scott announced the news in a statement released on Monday, November 8, after a crowd surge at the singer’s concert on Friday resulted in numerous deaths and injuries.

Those who lost their lives range in age from 14 to 27 years old, and have been named as Mirza Danish Baig, Rudy Peña, Franco Patino, Brianna Rodriguez, John Hilgert, Jacob Jurinek, Axel Acosta and Madison Dubiski.

Alamy

In their statement, Scott’s representative assured the singer ‘remains in active conversations with the city of Houston, law enforcement and local first responders to respectfully and appropriately connect with the individuals and families of those involved.’

They added that covering funeral costs and providing mental health assistance is ‘the first of many steps Travis plans on taking as a part of his personal vow to assist those affected throughout their grieving and recovery process.’

Scott has partnered with online mental health service BetterHelp to provide free support for those impacted.

Organisers of Astroworld will reportedly provide a full refund to all ticket holders, according to a source cited by CNN, including those who had tickets to the cancelled events on Saturday.

Alamy

This week, festival promoter Live Nation said the company is ‘working on ways to support attendees, the families of victims, and staff’ by providing both mental health counselling and support with hospital costs.

Tributes have been flooding in online from those who knew the people who passed away, with many people also donating to GoFundMe pages set up to support their families.

In a post on Facebook, the family of 16-year-old Rodriguez said: ‘Dancing was her passion and now she’s dancing her way to heaven’s pearly gates.’

The sister of Peña, from Laredo, Texas, described him to the Laredo Morning Times as ‘the sweetest person, friendly, outgoing.’

She continued: ‘He had many friends because he was always there for everyone… he was a big fan of Travis, he loved his music.’

In a statement acknowledging the death of student Acosta, Western Washington University wrote: ‘We join with Axel’s family in grieving the loss of someone with such a bright future and so much life to live ahead of him, taken far too soon.’

Scott has described himself as ‘absolutely devastated’ by the events and said his prayers ‘go out to the families and all those impacted’.