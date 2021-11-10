Travis Scott Went To Astroworld After-Party Following Deadly Crowd Crush

Alamy

Travis Scott attended the Astroworld after-party, while allegedly unaware of the tragic and fatal consequences of the festival.

Eight people died and many others were injured as a result of a crowd surge that took place on Friday, November 5.

It has since been revealed that after the concert ended, Scott left to go to Dave and Buster’s for an after-party, although sources claim that at that moment in time, the rapper had not known about the injuries or deaths.

A source close to the rapper alleged that Scott was none-the-wiser to the ‘severity’ of the events which had unfolded during his performance, TMZ reports.

They stated:

Travis didn’t know the severity of the situation when he arrived at the party, as far as timing, this remains consistent with the fact that no one including the police had publicly confirmed the gravity of the events that had taken place.

The after-party was thrown by Drake, who had also taken to the stage at the festival as a surprise guest.

Sources close to Drake claimed he too had no idea that people had died and been injured in the crowd. The singer later took to Instagram to express how his heart was ‘broken‘ for all those involved.

Many believe Scott or his team must have been aware of the situation, after footage showed fans pleading with a camera operator to stop the show. According to sources, Scott did not hear the commotion and was ‘at least 50 yards’ away.

Moreover, a source told TMZ that Scott left the after-party as soon as he became aware of the situation.

Scott has since pledged to pay for the funeral and mental health support costs for all the victims of the festival, with the youngest just 14 years old.

A nine-year-old boy is currently hospitalised in a coma as a result of the incident, with a GoFundMe page having been set up to help cover the cost of the young child’s medical bills.