Trevor Noah Sues Hospital And Doctor Following Alleged Botched Surgery

The Daily Show host Trevor Noah is reportedly suing a New York hospital and doctor, who he claims left him ‘sick, sore, lame, and disabled’ after an alleged surgery-gone-wrong.

Court documents reveal the comedian underwent an unspecified procedure in November 2020 performed by Dr Riley J Williams Jr at the Hospital for Special Surgery in Manhattan. However, he alleges that they were ‘negligent and careless in failing to treat and care for [him] in a careful and skillful manner’.

Among other things, Noah accuses the defendants of failing to ‘prescribe proper medications’ and ‘proper tests and examinations in order to diagnose the conditions’. As a result, he claims the surgical procedure left him with ‘serious personal injury’, detailing a long list of issues he says he has suffered from following the incident, including ‘severe nervous shock, mental anguish, severe emotional distress and great physical pain’.

In the documents, which were first obtained by PEOPLE, Noah also states that he was left confined to his bed and requiring further medical treatment and attention, resulting in him suffering a ‘loss of enjoyment of life’ and ‘prevented from engaging in his usual occupation for a long period of time’. The lawsuit further claims that some of Noah’s injuries are ‘of a permanent nature,’ however did not refer to specific injuries and conditions.

A representative for the Hospital for Special Surgery in Manhattan described the allegations as ‘meritless’ and said the hospital has ‘detailed a rebuttal to the claims’.

Noah, originally from South Africa, has been the host of The Daily Show since taking over from Jon Stewart in 2015, while continuing to tour as a stand-up comedian.