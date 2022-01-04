Tristan Thompson Apologises To Khloe Kardashian After Paternity Test Confirms He Fathered Child

E!/Alamy/Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Tristan Thompson has issued a public apology to his ex, Khloe Kardashian, after it was revealed that he has a third child.

The NBA star has been the subject of many scandals surrounding his apparent cheating on Khloe Kardashian, such as when Kylie Jenner’s former best friend Jordyn Woods took a lie detector test to try to put to bed allegations of them having slept together.

However, on Monday, January 3, the basketball player decided to address the latest conflict on social media, in relation to a lawsuit filed against him by Maralee Nichols claiming he was the father of her new-born son.

Taking to Instagram, Thompson revealed the results of the paternity test and publicly apologised to Khloe Kardashian, with whom he shares three-year-old daughter True.

Alamy

The court documents alleged that Thompson and Nichols had a ‘hook up’ in March 2021, around the time of his birthday, E! News reports.

On his Instagram story, Thompson admitted the paternity test results revealed he indeed ‘fathered a child with Maralee Nichols’, adding that he takes ‘full responsibility for [his] actions’.

‘Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son,’ he said.

He concluded by ‘sincerely apologiz[ing] to everyone [he’s] hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately’.

@realtristan13/Instagram

However, he then posted a second story to address Khloe directly.

Thompson stated:

Khloe, you don’t deserve this. you don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry.

Nichols previously told E! News Thompson told her he was ‘single and co-parenting’ at the time. ‘I would never have gotten involved with Tristan if I thought he was in a relationship,’ she said.

Nichols claimed the night they met up around his birthday, in Houston, was ‘one of many nights’ the pair spent together, and that the basketball player even invited her to ‘visit him in Boston’ soon after his birthday weekend.

However, Thompson denied having a ‘serious ongoing relationship’ with Nichols.

‘We saw each other sporadically between December 2020 and March 13, 2021, and did not have sexual intercourse in California during that time,’ he said.

Nichols concluded that she doesn’t want ‘a romantic relationship’ with the NBA star. Instead, she noted: ‘My goal is to raise our son in a safe, healthy, loving and private environment.’