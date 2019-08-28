True Geordie Finally Admits Filthy Leaked DMs Are Real

True Geordie/YouTube

YouTube personality ‘True Geordie’ has released a video responding to a series of filthy DMs which were leaked earlier this month.

Screenshots of an X-rated conversation between the vlogger, real name Brian Davis, and a mystery woman, in which the content creator asked the woman to ‘shit on [him]’, went viral on Twitter.

The leaked messages were so outrageous that fans were left unsure as to whether they were real, or the result of a cruel hoax. However, the YouTuber has now released a video explaining the messages while he receives a hilarious roasting from co-hosts Stephen and Laurence.

You can watch the full video here:

True Geordie, who has an impressive 1.5 million subscribers on YouTube, admitted to the messages like a champ, telling his co-hosts ‘sometimes you just go down a road, dirty messages flying back and forth … you see if you can out-do each other,’ adding, ‘it’s just fantasy talk.’

I think you won that round, Brian.

In the video, which is simply titled ‘True Geordie Responds’, his co-hosts bombard him with cruel (and, erm, hilarious) jokes mocking his DMs, before reading out the filthy messages one-by-one, asking him to explain his thought process.

Stephen read out a message in which Brian said he would ‘obey’ the mystery woman’s sexual requests ‘no matter how humiliating’ because ‘you can have whatever you desire’.

Taking it on the chin, Brian responded, ‘Do you know what though, I’ve played with dildos with girls before, and they fucking enjoy it. So, if they’re having a good time, I’m having a good time, I don’t know what’s the harm’.

Fans rushed to the comments section to point out that True Geordie ‘loves being humiliated’, so a roasting on his own YouTube channel must be ‘win win’.

YouTube/True Geordie

It’s fair to say that he took it all like an absolute champ and completely stood by it, instead of denying it or refusing to talk about it.

At the end of the day, everyone has their own kinks, and while those messages should’ve never been seen by the entire world of social media, he absolutely owned them.

One viewer commented, ‘this is how you handle a “scandal”….getting roasted by your close friends about how weird you are, on air. Perfect. Celebrities take note.’

It’s not up to us to judge how he gets his jollies. You do you, True Geordie.

