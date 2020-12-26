Trump Hails Melania 'Greatest First Lady Of All Time' Despite Zero Magazine Covers PA Images/flotus/Instagram





Donald Trump has branded every fashion magazine that did not put his wife on its cover during his presidency as ‘fake news’.

Taking to Twitter on Christmas Day, Trump hailed Melania as the ‘greatest [First Lady] of all time’.

The previous First Lady, Michelle Obama appeared on 12 covers during Barack Obama’s eight-year term.

Trump made the comments on a tweet from far-right outlet Breitbart, which was captioned: ‘The elitist snobs in the fashion press have kept the most elegant First Lady in American history off the covers of their magazines for 4 consecutive years.’

Many of Trump’s supporters tweeted their praise for the First Lady.

One wrote: ‘Their loss. They could have sold more copies than they ever have. Melania is the prettiest, most gracious and intelligent First Lady in US history; only fitting as she is matched with the most humorous, brilliant, big hearted Husband in our history.’

In the early hours of Boxing Day, Trump’s account was, once again, subjected to Twitter’s new fact-checking alert.

Since the US Presidential Election results were announced back in November, Trump has been tirelessly claiming that the election was compromised. All election officials have confirmed that no fraud of any kind took place.

On December 14, the Electoral College officially confirmed Joe Biden as the next President of the United States of America.

Retweeting an article about his call for a team of special counsel to investigate election fraud, Trump said: ‘But we already know enough, and we won big!’

The tweet was highlighted by Twitter as showing false information, with the notice ‘Election officials have certified Joe Biden as the winner of the U.S. Presidential election’ appearing alongside it.