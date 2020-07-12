Trump Says Kanye West Is 'A Very Good Guy' Who Must Stop 'Radical Left' PA Images

Donald Trump has described Kanye West as a ‘very good guy’ despite the rapper’s decision to challenge the POTUS in the upcoming presidential election.

Trump and West have appeared to get on well in the past, with the I Love It singer showing his support for Trump by attending a meeting at the White House and wearing one of the president’s Make America Great Again hats.

Though it would be reasonable to assume that West had helped Trump achieve presidency by voting for him, it has since emerged that West has actually never voted before, and he’s now planning on running against Trump for the Oval Office.

Kanye West hugs Donald Trump

West announced he’d be running for president on July 5, and in a follow-up interview with Forbes he made clear that he was no longer a Trump supporter.

The rapper commented:

I am taking the red hat off, with this interview.

However, though West is literally going up against him for president, for some reason Trump is confident that he’ll still have his support.

President Donald Trump

In an interview with Fox News’s Sean Hannity this week, as per USA Today, Trump described West as a ‘very good guy’ and a person that he gets along with ‘very well’. He added that both West and his wife, Kim Kardashian West, were always ‘going to be for us (Republicans)’.

The POTUS also appeared to brush off West’s comments about him ‘taking the red hat off’ and implied he would be able to help stop the ‘radical left’, commenting:

At the end I think he would support us over anyone else, but if he doesn’t, look, we have to stop the radical left from taking over our country.

Kanye West Says He's Running For President In 2024

West has admitted that he would be running as a Republican ‘if Trump wasn’t there’, but because the POTUS is aiming for a re-election West will run as an independent.

The rapper accused Democrats of ‘threatening’ him, and claimed that he had never voted before because he was ‘scared’.

He commented:

I was told that if I voted on Trump my music career would be over. I was threatened into being in one party. I was threatened as a celebrity into being in one party. I was threatened as a Black man into the Democratic party. And that’s what the Democrats are doing, emotionally, to my people. Threatening them to the point where this white man can tell a Black man if you don’t vote for me, you’re not Black.

Kanye West Says He's Running For President In 2024

West also suggested both Trump and Joe Biden should ‘gracefully bow out’ of the race, again indicating that he won’t be supporting Trump, but it’s unlikely the current POTUS will give up that easily.