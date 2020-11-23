Tyler Perry Donates 5,000 Meals To Families In Need For Thanksgiving
Writer and actor Tyler Perry has helped make sure families in Atlanta wouldn’t go hungry this Thanksgiving, by donating 5,000 meals to those in need.
Perry opened up his movie studio, Tyler Perry Studios, for four hours on Sunday, during which time Atlanta residents in need were encouraged to drive through and collect a combination of food boxes and $25 gift cards for local supermarket chain Kroger.
Cars lined up for more than 12 hours in anticipation of the event, called TPS Giving, which was personally funded by 51-year-old Perry.
A source close to Perry spoke to People about the event, saying his generosity came after he saw thousands of people queuing up at food banks across the country. Last week, cars queued for hours as roughly 25,000 people took advantage of a food bank in Texas.
The source commented:
Tyler was heartbroken seeing people all over the country stand in line for food so he decided he wanted to give back to his community in Atlanta.
Hopefully this encourages others who are able to, to give back during the holiday season in a year that has been difficult for many.
With Thanksgiving just days away, Perry’s donations will likely ensure many families can celebrate the holiday with full stomachs.
Attendees stuck to coronavirus safety protocols after being asked to remain in their cars, while employees at the studio who volunteered to help hand out the donations were tested for the virus ahead of time, and handed out the boxes of canned vegetables and gift cards in protective masks and gloves.
The event was first-come, first-served, and officials continued to give out gift cards to the first 5,000 families in line after running out of food boxes before 10am, WSB-TV reports. The line of traffic for the event snaked through the city for five miles.
A poster for the event explained:
Although we wish that we could feed everyone in need, we will close the line at the 5,000th family.
One resident, cited by WSB-TV, said they’d waited for hours for a box of food, adding, ‘My family really needs it. I have four little ones, so this came as a big help. Thank you, Tyler Perry.’
Perry is known for giving back to those in Atlanta, having previously donated 1,000 Kroger gift cards to residents and donating a van to a women’s organisation that provides hygiene products to people living on the streets.
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Most Read StoriesMost Read
Topics: Celebrity, Atlanta, Now, Thanksgiving, Tyler Perry