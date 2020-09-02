Tyler Perry Is Officially A Billionaire PA Images

Tyler Perry is officially a billionaire, having made a whopping $1.4 billion over the course of 15 years.

The actor-turn-director has starred in 1,200 television episodes, 22 feature films and at least two dozen stage plays – as well as opening his own studios.

Forbes broke down the Hollywood star’s finances and it’s safe to say he’s done pretty well for himself, especially as he was once homeless.

The breakdown went as follows: $320 million comes from his entire library of films, TV shows, plays, and whatever else he’s made; $300 million comes from cash/investments; his 330-acre Tyler Perry Studios lot in Georgia is valued at $280 million; $60 million comes from his stake in BET’s streaming service BET+ and $40 million in ‘homes and toys’, such as his two planes.

The 51-year-old reportedly has homes in Atlanta, New York, Los Angeles and Jackson Hole in Wyoming, with Forbes being confident Perry will go on to be a member of its Forbes 400.

Speaking to the publication Tyler said, ‘I love when people say you come from ‘humble beginnings’. It means you were poor as hell.’ He also weighed in on where he got his entrepreneurial skills from.

Perry explained:

You got to understand, I had no mentors. My father doesn’t know anything about business, and my uncles and mother, they know nothing about this. I didn’t go to business school. Everything I’ve learned, I’ve learned in progress.

The Good Deeds actor has become a huge name in Hollywood and has helped advance the Black community in the film industry after becoming the first Black American to own a major film studio.

He’s also a hugely charitable guy. Last year, he paid for a couple’s $14,000 hospital bill. Stephen Johnson and his fiancée Tori Austin, from Atlanta, were on a cruise when Stephen went into diabetic shock, which required immediate medical assistance and ended up as a three-day stint in the intensive care unit.

The couple were told they could not leave the hospital until the bill was paid. Perry caught wind of their situation and paid their bill in full so they could return home, reported TMZ at the time.

Perry has also spoken about opening a shelter for trafficked children and battered women after enduring a traumatic childhood himself.

Speaking to CBS’s Good Morning Perry discussed opening the shelter at his 330-acre studios. While he hasn’t done this yet, he dubbed building the shelter as his next ‘dream’.

Basically, if anyone deserves to be a billionaire, it’s Tyler Perry.