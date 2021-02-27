Tyrese Gibson Laments Being Single After Invite To ‘Vegan Sex Party’

PA

Tyrese Gibson has been reflecting on the struggles of being single after receiving an invitation to a ‘vegan sex party’.

The singer-turned-actor, who is most well-known for his role in the Fast and Furious franchise has reportedly been single since December 2020, when he announced his divorce from Samantha Lee.

At the time, Gibson wrote a lengthy statement on Instagram, saying he was ‘deeply grateful’ for the four years of marriage. In another Instagram post, he alluded to hopes of reconciliation in the future.

‘I pray we leave the door open because the God that we serve is a mountains mover and can make a way out of no way … Your forever husband, King Gibson,’ he said.

While the couple is very much still separated at the moment, Gibson hasn’t been short of offers.

‘My DM’s are crazy … This single life ain’t sh*t but it’s entertaining af,’ he told his followers.

‘I just got invited to a vegan sex party … what in the entire f are y’all on out here … left her on READ … If you see this you are innovative but wtf????? Was I supposed to hit her back and say shoot me the addy? Run that lettuce?’ he posted on Instagram.

In another post, he revealed he has rejected a woman’s offer to take him on a date because he is ‘too old school’ to be pursued.

‘Last week I was invited to join a woman of a helicopter she wanted to treat me to a ride up the coast from the air…. I turned it down cause it wasn’t my idea,’ Gibson said.

‘I don’t do well with being pursued maybe I’m old school but don’t buy me a drink or pay for my dinner from across the room or chase me I just don’t like it,’ he wrote.

‘My APLHA is a different kind of APLHA I need to run sh*t and chase …. not the other way around,’ he added.