Usain Bolt Names Daughter Olympia Lightning Bolt

PA/usainbolt/Twitter

Olympic runner Usain Bolt has given his daughter the most fitting name – especially if she follows in her father’s footsteps.

The Jamaican sprinter took to social media yesterday, July 7, to share photos of his adorable little girl and announce her name: Olympia Lightning Bolt.

Unless you’ve been living under a rock for the duration of Bolt’s career, his lighting bolt pose became part of his identity and he would do it before and after races prior to retiring in 2017.

If Olympia doesn’t go on to become a runner with a name like hers, she could totally be just a superhero instead.

Olympia is 33-year-old Bolt’s first child with long-time girlfriend Kasi Bennett, and is reported to have been born back in May.

As well as showing Olympia off to the world, Bolt used the post to wish Kasi a happy ’21th’ birthday sharing several pictures of her and their daughter together.

On Instagram he wrote:

I want to wish my gf @kasi.b a happy birthday and To let u know I am happy I get to spend ur special day with u. I want nothing but happiness for u and will continue to doing my best keeping a smile on ur face. Now we have started a new chapter together with our daughter Olympia Lightning Bolt I look forward to what the future will bring for us but be reassured that I will be the ROCK for this family

I’m not crying, you are.

Bolt shared also couple of photos of Olympia on Twitter with the caption ‘girl dad’, which has already been liked almost 35,000 times. It’s understandable really, because she is cute as pie.

Congrats to the new parents.

