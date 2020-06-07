Vanderpump Rules Star Faith Stowers Reveals Co-Stars Called Police Saying She Was Their Suspect
Vanderpump Rules star Faith Stowers has revealed that her former co-stars once called the police saying they believed she was their suspect in a string of robberies.
During an Instagram Live with Candace Renee Rice in which she discussed her time on the show and the racism she faced, Stower revealed an incident that she says played a part in her quitting the show.
Discussing the ordeal, which occurred in 2018, the 31-year-old explained that there was an African American woman at large who had been robbing people, and that her co-stars Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute called the police to say the woman they were looking for was Faith.
She said:
There was this article on Daily Mail where there was an African American lady. It was a weird photo, so she looked very light-skinned and had these different, weird tattoos. They showcased her, and I guess this woman was robbing people. And they called the cops and said it was me. This is like, a true story. I heard this from actually Stassi during an interview.
It was just funny, because they thought it was me because it was a black woman with a weave. So they just assumed it would be me, and they called the cops on me.
After leaving Vanderpump Rules, Stower was invited back to ‘tell her truth’, but she declined.
Schroeder bragged about calling the police on someone in a 2018 interview on the Bitch Bible podcast, and how she and Doute had supposedly ‘solved a crime’, but did not actually mention Stower’s name. That particular episode has since been deleted.
Doute actually tweeted about it at the time, alongside an NBC Los Angeles story about the robber:
Hey tweeties, doesn’t this ex #pumprules thief look familiar? someone put her on mtv & gave her a platform for press. I didn’t wanna go there but I’m going there.
Following the news, a number of brands that were affiliated with Schroeder have cut ties with the former reality star.
Shaving brand Billie said that it is ‘ending all partnerships with anyone who isn’t supporting the fight against racism, including Stassi’, reported US Weekly.
Someone also tweeted vitamin company Ritual – which sponsors Schroeder’s podcast – asking the company to cut its ties with her.
They wrote:
Are you aware that Stassi Schroeder, whose podcast you sponsor, once called the police on her black co-worker to try and have her arrested (or maybe worse) for a crime Stassi knew Faith didn’t commit? Please do not support this person.
Ritual responded to the tweet saying, ‘We were not aware and that is unacceptable on our part. We’ve ended the partnership and will be doing more thorough diligence going forward.’
If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article and wish to speak to someone in confidence, contact Stop Hate UK by visiting their website www.stophateuk.org/talk
