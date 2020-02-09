Vanessa Bryant Shares Adorable Video Of 7-Month-Old Daughter Learning To Walk

vanessa bryant shares adorable video of baby walking 1 vanessabryant/Instagram

Vanessa Bryant has shared an important milestone with fans, just two weeks after her husband and teenage daughter were killed when the helicopter they were travelling in crashed near Calabasas, California.

Kobe Bryant, 41, and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna (GiGi), died alongside seven other people on January 26 when travelling to the Mamba Academy for basketball practice.

Less than two weeks after the tragic incident and while still grieving for her late husband and daughter, Vanessa is cherishing every moment spent with her family. Yesterday, on her Instagram, Vanessa posted an adorable video of their youngest daughter learning to walk.

You can watch the heartwarming video below:

The video shows Vanessa and Kobe’s seven-month-old daughter Capri Kobe learning how to stand on her own two feet with a little help from her aunt and Kobe’s sister, Sharia Washington.

As Sharia helps Capri sit back down on the ground, Vanessa can be heard encouraging her youngest daughter to try again, saying: ‘Do this again. Try it again, mama.’

When Capri does, the proud mum cheers for her baby girl, saying: ‘Woooo! Good job Koko. Good job. Good girl mambacita.’ These cheers cause the little girl to turn to the camera and smile widely, giggling to herself as her mum continues to celebrate.

capri bryant stands up vanessabryant/Instagram

The 37-year-old encourages Capri to stand up once more, and when she does, Vanessa continues to praise her baby, stating: ‘Woooow! Good girl sunshine. I love you.’

The adorable video comes just one day after Vanessa announced a memorial for Kobe and Gigi would be happening on February 24 at the Staples Center, an event that is expected to sell out quickly.

Kobe and Gianna are survived by Vanessa and their three other daughters, Natalia, Bianca and Capri.

Our thoughts are with the loved ones of all those who died at this difficult time. Rest in peace.

