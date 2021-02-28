Vanessa Bryant Slams Evan Rachel Wood For Calling Kobe ‘Rapist’ When He Died

vanessabryant/Instagram/PA Images

Vanessa Bryant, the widow of Kobe Bryant, has slammed Evan Rachel Wood for calling the basket player a ‘rapist’ after his death.

Following the 2020 helicopter crash which killed Bryant, his daughter Gigi and seven others, Wood tweeted her condolences to the family and shed light on a 2003 sexual assault case in which Bryant was accused of rape.

‘What has happened is tragic. I am heartbroken for Kobe’s family. He was a sports hero. He was also a rapist. And all of these truths can exist simultaneously,’ Wood wrote.

In 2003, a woman accused Bryant of raping her in a hotel room. A criminal case was opened but was later dismissed as the woman would not agree to testify in court. In September 2004, Bryant released a statement of apology to the woman.

‘I want to apologize directly to the young woman involved in this incident. I want to apologize to her for my behaviour that night and for the consequences she has suffered in the past year,’ he said.

He added: ‘Although I truly believe this encounter between us was consensual, I recognize now that she did not and does not view this incident the same way I did. After months of reviewing discovery, listening to her attorney, and even her testimony in person, I now understand how she feels that she did not consent to this encounter.’

In a separate civil lawsuit, Bryant paid the woman an estimated settlement fee of $2.5 million.

More than a year after Bryant’s death, Vanessa took to Instagram last night, February 27, to hit back at comments against her late husband.

Sharing a screenshot of Wood’s tweet, she wrote: ‘Your false, insensitive, defamatory and slanderous tweet on 1/26/20 is vile and disturbing to say the least? Behavior like this is part of the reason why innocent black men go to jail for crimes they didn’t commit. An accusation doesn’t make someone guilty. You don’t know the facts of the case.’

She also shared several other posts accusing Bryant of rape alongside the same message.