Vanessa Hudgens And Ashley Tisdale Reunite High School Musical On TikTok

by : Emily Brown on : 17 Mar 2020 09:48

Ashley Tisdale treated her TikTok followers to an incredible High School Musical throwback, and Vanessa Hudgens even got in on the action with a more sophisticated take. 

It’s been 14 years since the world was introduced to Troy, Gabriella and the carefully balanced social politics of East High, but I’ve no doubt fans of the series will still know the words to every song.

The truly hardcore fans, like myself, might have even gone as far as to learn the dance moves for the original film’s final song, We’re All In This Together. I mean, I’m pretty sure the Disney Channel did a show dedicated to teaching viewers the routine, so it would have been rude not to.

We're All In This Together High School MusicalWe're All In This Together High School MusicalDisney

Unfortunately I can’t quite remember the dance step for step these days, but one person who can is Ashley Tisdale, who played drama queen Sharpay Evans in the franchise.

The actor showed off her talents on TikTok yesterday, where she could be seen stepping, clapping and spinning along to We’re All In This Together.

In her caption, Tisdale made reference to self quarantining; a measure advised by government officials and health organisations amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Ashley Tisdale recreates High School MusicalAshley Tisdale recreates High School MusicalAshley Tisdale/Instagram

She shared the video in an effort to bring a bit of cheer to those staying indoors, writing:

If you need to work out while on #selfquarantine try this

hopefully this will brighten your day a little!

The video was met with praise from Tisdale’s followers, with one admitting they’d ‘been waiting’ for Tisdale to recreate the iconic dance, but things got even better when Hudgens, High School Musical’s Gabriella Montez, joined in the fun.

Hudgens shared her own video on Instagram and TikTok, writing:

Well. It’s come to this. Lol @ashleytisdale maybe I start getting into tik tok? Username is vanessahudgens not vanessahudgens0 okay byeeee

Vanessa Hudgens singing to High School MusicalVanessa Hudgens singing to High School MusicalVanessa Hudgens/Instagram

Hudgens’ version of We’re All In This Together wasn’t quite as Disney Channel-friendly as Tisdale’s, but I imagine it certainly hit home with High School Musical’s original, now-adult fanbase.

The clip showed her mouthing along to the words of the song, but rather than stepping and clapping along she went about uncorking a bottle of wine and topping up her glass.

The two videos are certainly different ways of dealing with self-isolation, but as social distancing continues to be encouraged, one thing’s for sure; we’re all in this together.

It’s okay to not panic. LADbible and UNILAD’s aim with our coronavirus campaign, Cutting Through, is to provide our community with facts and stories from the people who are either qualified to comment or have experienced first-hand the situation we’re facing. For more information from the World Health Organization on coronavirus, click here.

