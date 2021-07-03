Vera Wang Praised For ‘Eternal Youth’ As She Celebrates 72nd Birthday

Vera Wang/Instagram

Fashion designer Vera Wang has left people open-mouthed once again after celebrating her 72nd birthday.

When thinking of a 72-year-old woman, I can’t be alone in imagining, well, a grandma with grey hair, but Vera Wang is far from your stereotypical older woman, and is here to blast those preconceptions out the water.

Wang turned 72 on June 27, and this week celebrated in style with friends in New York, with big names like Calvin Klein and Donna Karan in attendance.

Sharing photos on social media, the legendary designer can be seen wearing a long, brightly coloured dress, with straight, dark hair down to her waist.

Evidently having a great time, looking at Wang you’d think she was turning 42, not 72 – and many of her 2.8 million Instagram followers agreed.

One person wrote, ‘I am sure you have the potion of eternal youth. I’m sure,’ as someone else said, ‘Boundless hotness! Looking fantastic as usual!’

Another Instagrammer commented on one of her birthday party posts, ‘Demn you look 50 years younger [sic],’ while someone else said, ’72 where?????’

Wang has long been baffling people with her age, with many people calling on her to dish out the secrets on looking young.

Sharing photos last summer of her impressive abs while wearing a Palm Angels crop top, people demanded she told them her real age, but Wang had to reassure fans she really is in her 70s.

Born in New York in 1949, she became a Vogue editor after finishing college, where she worked for 17 years. Wang then went on to work at Ralph Lauren, before leaving and becoming an independent designer.

With the quality of the dresses she produces and designs, it’s obvious she’s got years of experience under her belt. Most recently, Wang designed singer Ariana Grande’s wedding dress for her private ceremony to husband Dalton Gómez.

