Victoria Beckham Reveals Unconventional Favourite Meal And What She Orders In Restaurants

As a former member of the Spice Girls, a fashion designer and generally the very definition of an A-lister, I think it’s safe to say Victoria Beckham can afford to eat some fancy foods.

We’re talking lobster, caviar, truffles and some of the finest steaks on offer; I really can’t imagine there’s much she couldn’t eat, however, it turns out Posh Spice is actually not that bothered about living up to her nickname when it comes to food.

Beckham reportedly instead likes to stick to a strict diet and has become practised in resisting comfort food even when she’s feeling down.

Where some might opt for mac and cheese, pizza, crisps or chocolate, the singer has admitted she is ‘boring’ in the food department, as indicated by what is apparently her go-to meal.

Speaking on the River Café’s Table 4 podcast, she said: ‘I like whole grain toast with salt on it. It’s that carbohydrate that makes you feel comforted and I love salt.’

It’s almost hard to believe Beckham hasn’t missed a vital ingredient, such as scrambled eggs, baked beans or even just butter, when describing her favourite meal, but she went on to double-down on her not-so-exciting tastes when it came to talking about what she eats when she goes out.

Per The Sun, Beckham said: ‘To most restaurants I’m probably their worst nightmare. I love some steamed vegetables, some balsamic vinegar and then to season myself. I like things to be cooked in a very simple way. I don’t like oils or butters or sauces.’

Beckham’s diet also sees her avoid red meat, though her husband David Beckham and their four children still eat it.

Though everyone has their own preferences when it comes to food, Beckham’s simplistic ways have managed to surprise even chef Gordon Ramsay, who the singer described as a ‘very good friend’.

According to her, the notoriously hot-headed chef has said he’s ‘never seen anybody as disciplined about the way that they eat.’

While she may not be the ‘most exciting eater’, however, Beckham has said she does ‘like to have a drink’ with her dinner, and that she can ‘become a very good dinner guest’.

I have to admit I’d be much more inclined to throw a dinner party if everyone was happy eating toast and salt, though personally a takeaway, roast dinner or a giant heap of pasta would always be my preference.