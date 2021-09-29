unilad
Advert

Victoria Beckham Reveals Unconventional Favourite Meal And What She Orders In Restaurants

by : Emily Brown on : 29 Sep 2021 08:43
Victoria Beckham Reveals Unconventional Favourite Meal And What She Orders In RestaurantsVictoria Beckham/Instagram

As a former member of the Spice Girls, a fashion designer and generally the very definition of an A-lister, I think it’s safe to say Victoria Beckham can afford to eat some fancy foods. 

We’re talking lobster, caviar, truffles and some of the finest steaks on offer; I really can’t imagine there’s much she couldn’t eat, however, it turns out Posh Spice is actually not that bothered about living up to her nickname when it comes to food.

Advert

Beckham reportedly instead likes to stick to a strict diet and has become practised in resisting comfort food even when she’s feeling down.

Victoria Beckham (Alamy)Alamy

Where some might opt for mac and cheese, pizza, crisps or chocolate, the singer has admitted she is ‘boring’ in the food department, as indicated by what is apparently her go-to meal.

Speaking on the River Café’s Table 4 podcast, she said: ‘I like whole grain toast with salt on it. It’s that carbohydrate that makes you feel comforted and I love salt.’

Advert

It’s almost hard to believe Beckham hasn’t missed a vital ingredient, such as scrambled eggs, baked beans or even just butter, when describing her favourite meal, but she went on to double-down on her not-so-exciting tastes when it came to talking about what she eats when she goes out.

Brown toast (Pexels) Pexels

Per The Sun, Beckham said: ‘To most restaurants I’m probably their worst nightmare. I love some steamed vegetables, some balsamic vinegar and then to season myself. I like things to be cooked in a very simple way. I don’t like oils or butters or sauces.’

Beckham’s diet also sees her avoid red meat, though her husband David Beckham and their four children still eat it.

Advert

Though everyone has their own preferences when it comes to food, Beckham’s simplistic ways have managed to surprise even chef Gordon Ramsay, who the singer described as a ‘very good friend’.

According to her, the notoriously hot-headed chef has said he’s ‘never seen anybody as disciplined about the way that they eat.’

Broccoli (Pixabay)Pixabay

While she may not be the ‘most exciting eater’, however, Beckham has said she does ‘like to have a drink’ with her dinner, and that she can ‘become a very good dinner guest’.

Advert

I have to admit I’d be much more inclined to throw a dinner party if everyone was happy eating toast and salt, though personally a takeaway, roast dinner or a giant heap of pasta would always be my preference.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Haunted House Actor Stabs 11-Year-Old Boy With Real Knife
News

Haunted House Actor Stabs 11-Year-Old Boy With Real Knife

People Can’t Believe How Much Salt Bae Is Charging For Steaks In His New London Restaurant
Food

People Can’t Believe How Much Salt Bae Is Charging For Steaks In His New London Restaurant

YouTuber Mel Thompson Dies Aged 35
Celebrity

YouTuber Mel Thompson Dies Aged 35

Teacher’s Method Of Educating Children On Paying Bills Sparks Debate
Viral

Teacher’s Method Of Educating Children On Paying Bills Sparks Debate

Emily Brown

Emily Brown first began delivering important news stories aged just 13, when she launched her career with a paper round. She graduated with a BA Hons in English Language in the Media from Lancaster University and went on to contribute to The Sunday Times Travel Magazine and Student Problems before becoming Senior Journalist at UNILAD, where she works on breaking news, trending stories and longer form features.

Topics: Celebrity, David Beckham, Diet, Food

Credits

The Sun

  1. The Sun

    NOSH SPICE Victoria Beckham admits her favourite meal is wholemeal toast with salt & only orders steamed veg in restaurants

 