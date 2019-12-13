Vin Diesel Poses Naked With Banana To Mock $120,000 Artwork

michaelmuller7/Instagram/PA

Vin Diesel has shared a picture of himself naked with just a towel and a banana covering his manhood to mock the piece of fruit that sold for $120,000.

The photo is a risqué recreation of a piece of artwork titled Comedian, which was put on the display at Miami’s Art Basel last weekend, December 7.

With a price tag of $120,000, it’d be easy to imagine this was one incredible piece of fruit-based artwork. Perhaps the most realistic fruit bowl still life ever created, or a stunning sculpture showing every detail of a banana.

In fact, it was just a regular old banana fasted to the wall of the exhibition with some duct tape. With that in mind, the title of the piece makes a lot more sense; it really does seem like a joke.

The artwork sold for hundreds of thousands, despite the fact it probably cost next to nothing to create, and the situation quickly became a hot topic on social media.

Some people mocked the expensive banana while others expressed their dismay at the fact someone spent so much money simply on a piece of fruit.

Fast and Furious star Diesel is the latest social media user to get involved in the mockery as he took to Instagram yesterday, December 12, to share his version of the artwork.

The post shows the torso of a shirtless Diesel holding a white towel over his waist to hide his own banana, while a – slightly wonky – piece of fruit is duct-taped to the towel in the place it would be.

Alongside the photo, the actor expressed his amusement with the simple caption ‘haha’. He appears to have shared the picture from an artist named Michael Muller, who often shares funny, photoshopped images of celebrities.

Another of the artist’s recent creations, for example, shows Hugh Jackman’s face over his friend-slash-foe Ryan Reynolds’ body in the poster for Reynolds’ new film, 6 Underground.

Check out the post below:

Muller’s version of the banana post was accompanied by a caption which contained numerous banana emojis, just served to draw further attention to Diesel’s banana. As the artist’s posts are often photoshopped, it’s likely the banana image is another of his creations, rather than a picture the actor actually took the time to pose for.

The post went down a storm with Diesel’s followers, though many were pointing out they’d rather the towel be removed from the equation. Others focused on the banana and its representation of the star’s manhood, with one questioning why it was so thin.

Vin Diesel/Instagram

Still, Muller has been pretty generous with the length of the banana, and the fact Diesel shared the post suggests he’s happy with the representation!

