Fast and Furious star Vin Diesel walked Paul Walker’s daughter Meadow down the aisle at her wedding this week.

The actor starred alongside Walker for years in the Fast and Furious franchise and was made Meadow’s godfather before Walker died at the age of 40 in a car accident.

Diesel continued to be present in Meadow’s life in the wake of her father’s death when she was just 15 years old, and he stepped up again recently as the now 22-year-old married her fiancé, Louis Thornton-Allan.

Meadow took to Instagram to share a series of pictures and videos from her special day, one of which shows Diesel holding her arm as he walked her down the aisle towards her future husband. The couple married in a ceremony in front of the ocean after Meadow confirmed her engagement to Thornton-Allan in August.

Diesel was not the only Fast and Furious star in attendance at the wedding as footage shared by Meadow shows Jordana Brewster, who played Walker’s on-screen love interest in the franchise, also celebrating the happy couple.

The news of Diesel’s involvement in Meadow’s wedding prompted a wealth of reactions from fans of the action-packed franchise, with many claiming to have been left ‘crying’ at the image of the godfather with the bride.

One person wrote: ‘Vin Diesel walked Paul Walker’s daughter down the aisle and now here I am crying in public.’

Another commented: ‘Vin Diesel walking Meadow Walker down the aisle at her wedding in place of Paul has me shaking and crying right now.’

Meadow’s Instagram posts also received dozens of congratulatory comments from friends, fans and stars including singer Charlotte Lawrence and model Abby Champion.