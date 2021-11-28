Virgil Abloh Has Died Aged 41
Iconic fashion designer Virgil Abloh has passed away aged 41.
The Off-White CEO and Louis Vuitton artistic director had been battling cancer for over two years privately, with LVMH announcing the sad news on Twitter today, November 28.
‘We are all shocked after this terrible news, Virgil was not only a genius designer, a visionary, he was also a man with a beautiful soul and great wisdom. The LVMH family joins me in this moment of great sorrow, and we are all thinking of his loved ones after the passing of their husband, their father, their brother or their friend’, LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault wrote in a statement.
Abloh’s family also took to Instagram to pay tribute to the talented designer:
We are devastated to announce the passing of our beloved Virgil Abloh, a fiercely devoted father, husband, son, brother, and friend. He is survived by his loving wife Shannon Abloh, his children Lowe Abloh and Grey Abloh, his sister Edwina Abloh, his parents Nee and Eunice Abloh, and numerous dear friends and colleagues.
For over two years, Virgil valiantly battled a rare, aggressive form of cancer, cardiac angiosarcoma. He chose to endure his battle privately since his diagnosis in 2019, undergoing numerous challenging treatments, all while helming several significant institutions that span fashion, art, and culture.
‘We thank you all for your love and support, and we ask for privacy as we grieve and celebrate Virgil’s life’, they added.
The fashion world has been left devastated by the loss, with tributes pouring in from both fans and celebrities alike.
Abloh first started making waves in the fashion scene back in 2012 when he launched his own fashion brand Pyrex Vision, featuring screen-printed logos on deadstock designer shirts. However, the following year, the designer really started to make his mark with the launch of his luxury streetwear label, Off-White – which has found its way onto the racks of the celebrity elite, including Jay-Z, Rihanna and Beyoncé.
The Milan-based label eventually caught the attention of LVMH, going on to become a LVMH Prize finalist in 2015.
Abloh’s influence on the fashion world continued to grow, with the star being made the artistic director of menswear for Louis Vuitton in 2018.
Since rising to fame, the influential designer has remained a firm go-to for fashion buffs across the globe.
If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence contact Cruse Bereavement Care via their national helpline on 0808 808 1677
Credits@LVMH/Twitter
