Waitress Roasts Kylie Jenner For Tipping $20 On $500 Bill In Brutal TikTok kyliejenner/Instagram/juliacarolann/TikTok

A former waitress roasted Kylie Jenner’s lack of generosity in a TikTok video where she rated her restaurant experiences with celebrities.

Advert

Julia Carolan took to the social media platform this week to share some gossip about a number of A-listers, including Bella and Gigi Hadid, Hailey Bieber and Drake and Josh star Josh Peck.

The TikTok user used to work as a hostess in a couple of ‘fancy Manhattan restaurants’, and has decided to share her experiences on social media.

Check out her video here:

Advert

Her celebrity ratings were spread across two videos, with the first tackling the Hadid sisters, American internet personality Cameron Dallas, ‘Mrs Beiber’ Hailey Baldwin, and Keeping Up With The Kardashians star Kylie Jenner.

Though her reviews started off well, with a score of 10/10 for Gigi and Bella, they quickly went downhill as Cameron received 4/10, Hailey received a 3.5/10 – though Hailey did apparently apologise, according to HITC. While Kylie came in last with the measly score of 2/10.

Explaining her decision to give Kylie such a low score, Julia explained the entrepreneur was ‘fine’, but said she once tipped ‘$20 on a $500 dinner bill’, adding: ‘Do with that information what you will.’

Staff in American restaurants typically rely on tips to make up much of their income, and while a $20 tip may be considered fairly decent in a cheaper establishment, it clearly wasn’t up to snuff in Julia’s place of work.

Customers are typically expected to tip anywhere between 15%-20% for a meal, so for a $500 bill the tip would work out to between $75-$100. By tipping just $20, Kylie’s gratitude for the staff worked out at 4%.

Of course, I wasn’t there, so Kylie may have had a very good reason for tipping just 4%. For all we know, her soup could have been cold, her main course might have come late, and her dessert may have been garnished with a fly.

Advert

However, considering the restaurant in question obviously attracts many A-listers, it seems unlikely that staff would let any of the customers have a negative experience. Add to that the fact Kylie was once named the youngest self-made billionaire for two years in a row, and the $20 tip just seems that much more insulting. Of course, it could be down to Kylie having to save a bit these days, as she recently lost her billionaire status.

Alongside her video, Julia pointed out the ratings were ‘just [her] personal experiences’ and encouraged viewers to take her comments ‘with a grain of salt’.

It’s possible Kylie will come out to defend herself, but unless that happens it’s probably best if other restaurant staff out there remember not to get their hopes up should she ever decide to grace their establishment.