WandaVision’s Elizabeth Olsen Reveals Why She Wanted to Change Her Surname As A Child

Marvel Studios/PA Images

WandaVision actor Elizabeth Olsen has revealed why she wanted to change her surname as a child.

Olsen has been showcasing her skills in recent years as Wanda Maximoff, the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Scarlet Witch, who has the ability to harness Chaos Magic.

Wanda became a firm fan favourite earlier this year after WandaVision first aired on Disney+ in January. The show’s plot comes three weeks after the events of Avengers: Endgame and sees her and Vision first settle into a new, idyllic, suburban way of life, where they try to conceal their true natures.

Disney

Olsen comes from a family that’s no stranger to fame – she is the younger sister of child stars Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen.

Despite the success of all three sisters, in a new interview with Glamour magazine, Olsen revealed that she almost changed her name out of fear that people wouldn’t think she had earned her career.

She told the publication that when she first started auditioning for acting roles at around the age of 10, she didn’t want to be associated with the twins.

PA Images

‘I guess I understood what nepotism was like inherently as a 10-year-old. I don’t know if I knew the word, but there is some sort of association of not earning something that I think bothered me at a very young age,’ she said.

‘And that had nothing to do with not being proud of what my sisters were doing, it had everything to do with my own insecurities. I did think, ‘I’m just gonna be Elizabeth Chase,’ you know, when I become an actress. And I can’t believe I became an actress,’ she continued.

Speaking of her sisters’ influence over her career, although they have now left acting, she still carries their most important word of advice with her, which is simply to say ‘no’.

Disney

In an interview with The Off Camera Show in January, Olsen said one thing her sisters always tell her is, ‘No is a full sentence.’

‘I really like that, especially as a woman. You can just say no,’ she added.

Explaining their advice further, she told Glamour, ‘The word ‘No’ specifically was something that I remember my sisters isolating and it becoming really empowering. And for women, it’s a really empowering word. People say ‘Just say no to drugs’, but truly, you can just say no whenever the hell you want! It’s really a powerful thing.’

She continued, ‘I always felt like I could say ‘No’ in any work situation – if someone was making me feel uncomfortable – and I just feel like that’s what we need. We don’t have to follow suit if it doesn’t feel right. We need to be listening to our gut. There was a time where women were competing with one another and now we’re at a time where women are holding each other up.’