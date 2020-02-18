Wendy Williams Faces Backlash For Appearing To Mock Amie Harwick’s Death

I don’t get why there are so many sick people in the world who want to make jokes about someone’s death.. She had a family, friends and was in fear of her life but so many of you want to make a horrible joke about her and Drew?? What is wrong with you?!

Also, #WendyWilliams needs to be taken off the air for her comment about her and Drew. If you can’t say anything respectful about people especially on your show then don’t say anything at all. So many #Heartless people out in the world these days it is sad.