Wildest Celeb Moments Of 2020

wildest celeb moments 1

When it comes to wild celebrity antics, 2020 has been the gift that just kept giving, and giving. From one of the shortest marriages of all time to simply bizarre baby names, we have rounded up our favourite celebrity moments of the last year.

When Cardi B filed for divorce from Offset

Cardi B and Offset PA Images

… And confirmed they are back together 27 days later. The pair first started dating in 2017 and have had a rocky relationship since, with several of Offset’s infidelities coming to light.

In September, Cardi filed for divorce, but the pair were later seen looking close at the WAP rapper’s 28th birthday party. Here, Offset gifted his wife a brand-new Rolls-Royce Cullinan, complete with an $8,000 car seat for their daughter.

In an Instagram Live following the party, Cardi said, ‘It’s hard not to talk to your best friend. You know what I’m saying? It’s really hard not to talk to your best friend.’

She added, ‘We’re some really typical two young motherf*ckers, got married early, that’s what we are. We’re not no different than y’all f*ckin’ dysfunctional ass relationships. We’re the same way.’

When Kourtney Kardashian put Kim’s bronzer on the wall

E!

Anyone who grew up with sisters knows that, sometimes, petty arguments turn catty fast. But you would think that Kourtney Kardashian, 41, and her sister Kim Kardashian-West, 40, would have grown out of that by now.

Viewers were left shocked when an argument between the two sisters turned physical in an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, after Kim accused Kourtney of being lazy when it comes to filming the show.

While a preview showed Kim punching Kourtney in the face, the full episode revealed that it was actually a pretty fair fight. At one point, Kourtney slapped Kim so hard her face hit the wall, leaving a noticeable smudge of makeup behind.

As one Twitter user wrote, ‘Kourtney popped Kim so good that her skin makeup came off.’

Pamela Anderson’s 12-day marriage

PA

On February 2, just 12 days after she tied the knot with Jon Peters, Pamela Anderson called it quits on their short marriage.

In a short statement, Pamela said she had been moved by the warm reception to their union, but they would not be formalising their marriage.

‘We would be very grateful for your support as we take some time apart to re-evaluate what we want from life and from one another. Life is a journey and love is a process,’ she said.

The pair married in a private ceremony in Malibu, but it later surfaced that they did not legalise their marriage.

‘With that universal truth in mind, we have mutually decided to put off the formalisation of our marriage certificate and put our faith in the process. Thank you for respecting our privacy,’ her statement added.

Drake revealed his son to the world

champagnepapi/Instagram

Rumours that Drake had a son first rocked the internet in 2018, after Pusha T dropped diss track The Story of Adidon. On the song, Pusha alleged that Drake had fathered a secret son with former adult film star Sophie Brussaux.

Later, Drake would rap, ‘I wasn’t hidin’ my kid from the world… I was hidin’ the world from my kid,’ on Emotionless.

In March, Drake took to his Instagram to share photos of Adonis Graham, alongside a heartfelt message for his followers to connect to their ‘own inner light’ amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

The rapper wrote:

Trust that you have all of the power within to make this happen, and in order to do that connect to the people and things that bring you a lot of joy. When the mind starts to move into overthinking or fear, shift your attention right away to something bright.

He added, ‘It doesn’t matter what has happened in the past or what is happening around us now, you can always make the choice to break free of the wheel of suffering and panic and open up to your own light.’

Elon Musk named his daughter after a plane

PA

In May, Elon Musk and Canadian musician Grimes welcomed their first child together. To say that the baby’s name is far from conventional would be an understatement.

The couple had initially named their son X Æ A-12, pronouned X A-12, but it was deemed illegal under California law because it contains characters that are not in the modern English alphabet.

In the end, they settled on X Æ A-XII, with X as the first name and Æ A-XII as a middle name.

Musk later said the ‘A-12’ pays homage to the ‘Archangel 12’, the precursor to the precursor to the SR-71, which in his opinion is the ‘coolest plane ever’.

When Scott Disick DM’ed Megan from Love Island

PA

In a real-life crossover of two of the UK and US’s most popular reality TV shows, Scott demanded that Megan Barton-Hanson should apologise for her treatment of Eyal Booker in Season 4 of Love Island.

In November, Scott messaged Megan to say, ‘I was recently introduced to a beautiful man, named Eyal, when I went to see what he’s done on TV, I was astonished by your behaviour.’

He added:

To find you mugging him off and taking full advantage of his unbelievably beautiful sense of humour and vulnerability – I’m extremely disturbed that anyone could be so disrespectful to somebody for no good reason. I would like to know if you’d be willing to write him an apology. The fact you told him he wasn’t funny – when in fact, you are not Jim Carrey is absurd.

Megan Barton-Hanson/Instagram

In an interview following the exchange, Megan said she thought the message was ‘pure abuse’.

The ex-Love Islander said she initially thought that Scott might be messaging to compliment her, ‘and then when I saw that I was just like ‘what’!, it took me a couple of times to read it’.

Jada Pinkett Smith’s ‘entanglement’

Red Table Talk/Facebook

In July, Jada Pinkett Smith’s Red Table Talk set a new Facebook Watch viewing record with an episode that saw her sit down with her husband, Will, and discuss her relationship with August Alsina.

Rumours first began a few weeks prior to the episode when August appeared on The Breakfast Club radio show, and claimed he had an affair with the mother of two. To add to the scandal, he said Will had even given the pair his blessing.

The internet was rife with memes and tweets, mostly expressing shock and disbelief. Jada and Will had for a long time, been considered the gold class of Hollywood couples.

In the Red Table Talk episode, Jada admitted to the relationship, which she described as an ‘entanglement’ – a term that sparked the creation of endless memes. The pair, who had been friends for a long time, entered into a relationship while Jada and Will were on a break.

As for Will’s supposed blessing, the episode confirmed that Will never had a conversation with Alsina about his relationship with his wife.

When Meghan and Harry excused themselves from the Royal Family

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry PA Images

After spending some time away from their royal duties in Canada, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle surprised the world – and even the Queen herself – with the bombshell news that they would be ‘stepping down as senior royals’.

In the statement, the pair said:

After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen.

The couple’s decision to step back from the limelight comes after years of struggling with media coverage of their relationship. In late 2019, Meghan took action against The Daily Mail for publishing one of her private letters.

In a statement defending his wife, the prince wrote, ‘Unfortunately, my wife has become one of the latest victims of a British tabloid press that wages campaigns against individuals with no thought to the consequences – a ruthless campaign that has escalated over the past year, throughout her pregnancy and while raising our newborn son.’

He added, ‘I have been a silent witness to her private suffering for too long. To stand back and do nothing would be contrary to everything we believe in.’