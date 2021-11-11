Will Ferrell And Ryan Reynolds Turned Into Each Other And People Can’t Get Over It

ABC

Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds left fans both baffled and delighted when they swapped places on two of America’s late-night talk shows this week.

Last night, November 10, The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon anticipated the arrival of Ferrell to promote his upcoming film The Shrink Next Door. Meanwhile, 3,000 miles away in Los Angeles, Jimmy Kimmel appeared prepped and ready to welcome Reynolds to talk about Red Notice; the Netflix film he stars in alongside Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot.

Kimmel prepared his audience for Reynolds’ appearance as he described him as a ‘gin tycoon and Canadian national treasure’, but the star that walked out didn’t quite match the description.

Check out what happened below:

Loading…

The audience burst into applause as Ferrell stepped out onto the set and took a seat opposite Kimmel, telling the host ‘Ryan couldn’t make it’ so he decided to fill in.

The Elf actor does not appear in Red Notice, but he made sure the film got at least some form of promotion as he attempted to describe the plot and answered questions Kimmel had initially prepared for Reynolds.

His efforts were matched by Reynolds, who did much of the same while standing in for Ferrell on The Tonight Show.

Reynolds explained:

I just put the kids to bed, I was walking the dog around the block, Will called, said he was running a little late, asked me if I’d jump in for him, and I said, ‘Anything for you, Will.’

See his appearance on The Tonight Show here:

Loading…

The Deadpool actor told the host he made a ‘solemn swear of the life of [his] children’ that he would ‘deliver’ for Ferrell by talking about The Shrink Next Door, warning Fallon he would ‘taste the back of [his] hand’ if he attempted to bring up Red Notice.

Reynolds described the film as ‘Ant-Man-adjacent’, and though it was a very poor description of the film, fans were still delighted at the pair standing in for one another.

Responding to the scenes on Twitter, one fan wrote: ‘This is Fantastic! Can’t believe no one thought of this until now.’

Another person commented: ‘Loved Ryan reynolds. And Will Ferrell was equally great on Fallon!! Funny!’

Red Notice and The Shrink Next Door may not have received the promotion creators were expecting from their stars, but there’s no denying the switch got people talking.

