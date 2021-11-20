unilad
Will Smith Borrowed Money From A Drug Dealer To Launch His Acting Career

by : Julia Banim on : 20 Nov 2021 11:50
Will Smith has revealed he was forced to borrow money from a drug dealer early on in his career after being hit with an enormous tax evasion bill.

The 53-year-old Men in Black actor received the bill after failing to make payments on his earnings from his 1986 track Girls Ain’t Nothing But Trouble, his very first hit with collaborator DJ Jazzy Jeff.

While in conversation with Idris Elba at London’s Savoy Theatre, Smith revealed they had sold three million records, admitting, ‘I didn’t forget. I just didn’t pay my taxes for about two and a half years’.

As per the Metro, Smith recalled how he’d had to sell his home, cars and motorbike to make payments:

I had to sell everything and I knew whatever my new life was going to be, I could feel it was going to be in Los Angeles. So I borrowed $10k from a friend of mine who was a purveyor of neighbourhood pharmaceuticals.

He continued:

I borrowed $10k and I moved to Los Angeles and one time we were doing shows and I was trying to drum up some cash so we were in Detroit and we were doing a show. I had met a guy named Benny Medina. You remember Arsenio Hall? I started to go there because everybody was on Arsenio Hall.

Shortly after this, Smith’s life changed forever after he attended a birthday party held for Quincy Jones. The famed music producer convinced Smith to audition for a new script he’d been working on, entitled The Fresh Prince of Bel Air. The rest is of course TV history.

Smith appeared at this recent event to mark the release of his candid autobiography Will, which is available to buy now.

