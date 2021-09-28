Will Smith Clears Up Rumours Surrounding Jada Pinkett Smith Marriage

Alamy

Will Smith has addressed rumours surrounding the nature of his marriage to Jada Pinkett Smith.

Last year, the couple’s marriage was marred with speculation after rapper August Alsina claimed he had a relationship with Jada after being given Will’s ‘blessing’.

While Jada initially denied rumours about Alsina earlier in July 2020, she later addressed the allegations during her show Red Table Talk.

Since Jada confirmed her relationship with Alsina, describing it as an ‘entanglement’, Will has now spoken out, revealing both he and his wife have similarly engaged in other sexual relationships outside of their marriage.

In the interview with GQ, Will was questioned about the discussion which took place on Jada’s show, and commented on how ‘the pursuit of truth is the only way to be happy in this lifetime’. Will also noted that the pair came to ‘the agreement that authenticity was the release from the shackles of fame and public scrutiny’.

He went on to say how Jada made ‘many compromises’ over the years ‘that painfully negated her own values’, such as how they had been opposed over whether or not to have a traditional wedding ceremony or a decision to move home.

The actor said:

Nothing good comes from spending your hard-earned money on a ‘family home’ that your wife doesn’t want. You are putting down payment on discord and for years you will be paying off a mortgage of misery. Or, worse.

The pair reached breaking point by the time of Jada’s 40th birthday in 2011, according to GQ, with Will noting how they had argued so loudly that their daughter Willow, aged 10 at the time, begged them to stop. ‘Our marriage wasn’t working. We could no longer pretend. We were both miserable and clearly something had to change,’ he said.

According to Will, Jada never ‘believed in conventional marriage’, attributing this partly to the pair having grown up in very contrasting ways.

He noted how there were ‘significant endless discussions about, what is relational perfection? What is the perfect way to interact as a couple?’.

However, they didn’t want marriage to be ‘a prison’. Will warned that the path he and his wife had chosen isn’t for ‘anybody’, ‘But the experiences that the freedoms that we’ve given one another and the unconditional support, to me, is the highest definition of love,’ he explained.

The pair married on December 31, 1997, and have two children together, Jaden and Willow. Will also has a son, Trey, from another relationship.