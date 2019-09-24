Will Smith ‘Had To Hold Intervention’ For Son Jaden

PA Images

Will Smith and wife Jada have revealed they held an intervention for their son Jaden after becoming concerned about his health.

The couple opened up about some personal family moments during an episode of the Facebook Watch show Red Table Talk, which Jada hosts alongside daughter Willow and Jada’s mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris.

This week, the hosts were joined by Will and Jaden, as well as Will’s 26-year-old son, Trey.

The family discussed the intervention after admitting they had issues with food and weren’t eating right. Will described himself as an ‘addict’ and a ‘grazer’ when it comes to food, discussing how he starts to eat when he gets bored.

Jaden, on the other hand, was down to eating just one or two meals a day. On the show, Jada said the 21-year-old had a vegan diet and as a result he was struggling to get enough protein from his food – though Jaden described himself as a vegetarian who occasionally tried to eat vegan meals.

She explained:

[Jaden] was wasting away. He just looked drained, he was just depleted, he wasn’t getting the nutrients.

Will said Jaden ‘had dark circles’ under his eyes and ‘a little grayness to his skin’, adding ‘we got really nervous’.

The parents’ concerns led them to step in, as Jada explained she and Will ‘had a bit of an intervention with Jaden because he’s a vegan now, but we realized he wasn’t getting enough protein’.

Jaden expanded on his eating habits, explaining:

I’m vegetarian, you know, I’ve tried to eat vegan meals. I’ll go vegan for a week or so but for the past year I’ve been vegetarian. I was just eating like two meals a day…maybe one. Maybe just that one big meal and I’m like, ‘Oh, you know, I didn’t get around to it’.

The family didn’t discuss how Jaden changed his diet but the intervention must have had a positive effect as Will commented ‘you’re definitely looking better now’.

Jada admitted she, like Jaden, would ‘rather not eat’ than pick at food throughout the day because she found it ‘uncomfortable’.

She went on to thank Will for broaching the topic, admitting ‘we all have issues with food in this family’, however the I Am Legend actor didn’t keep things too serious for long as he swiftly moved the topic on to how many times he poos in a day.

FYI, he can go three days without pooing.

The family were later joined by nutritionist Mona Sharma, who discussed how the group could help improve their health and eating habits.

The discussion marked the start of their ‘Smith family health and food intervention journey’, which will continue in later episodes of the show.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to [email protected]