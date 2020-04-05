Will Smith Launches Snapchat Chat Show To Entertain Us All During Quarantine
It’s times like this that we crave entertainment more than ever; longing for some lighthearted fun which can take us out of the current situation.
Fortunately, Will Smith has us covered, with his brand new series for Snapchat, called Will From Home, bringing fans some much needed laughs.
The premise of the show revolves around Smith, 51, chilling out, maxing, relaxing all cool in his garage and sticking to the social distancing rules. Here, we’ll see him chat with a variety of guests, including celebs such as Tyra Banks, family members and non-famous people who are also practising social distancing.
There’ll be 12 episodes in total, with the show being part of Snapchat’s wider response to self-isolation and social distancing.
Head of original content Sean Mills told The Hollywood Reporter how inspiration for the show struck following conversations between Snapchat and Smith’s production company, Westbrook Media, about how current constraints would lead to ‘new forms of creativity and new ways to tell stories’.
Mills said:
Will was feeling a lot of pent-up creative energy and was excited to do something with it in a new and different way.
He added:
Our first reaction was to shore up the news coverage and really deliver on that. But after a week-and-a-half or so, we started to see a huge surge in interest in entertainment content, especially humor and comedy.
[…] The kinds of things that the community wants are things that are positive, that feel empowering. It’s not just about escapism but it’s about actually what is the good that can come of a challenging moment in time. Will From Home fits perfectly with that.
The first episode of Will From Home dropped on Snapchat on Friday, April 3, and saw Will setting up his new home studio while producing the new – yet very familiar – theme tune for his show.
An active social media user, the Fresh Prince star has previously created web shows for various online platforms including YouTube and Instagram.
Smith has also starred in Facebook’s Will Smith’s Bucket List and is executive producing Quibi’s stand-up comedy show This Joka alongside wife Jada Pinkett Smith.
This Joka will feature stand-up acts from rising stars of comedy, as well as interviews conducted by Smith himself.
New episodes of Will From Home will be streamed three times a week, on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
