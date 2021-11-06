Will Smith Opens Up About His ‘Unofficial Split’ From Jada

Alamy

Will Smith has opened up about his marriage to Jada Pinkett Smith in a new interview with Oprah Winfrey.

The Men In Black star sat down with the television show host to promote his new memoir, Will, on AppleTV+’s A Conversation With Oprah.

Advert 10

During the interview, Winfrey broached the topic of Smith’s split from his wife and asked him to clarify if they were apart for ‘months or years’, as people ‘never actually understood’ what happened between the couple.

Loading…

Smith responded to say he and Jada were ‘never actually like, officially separated’, though noted the lowest point in their marriage came during Jada’s 40th birthday party in September 2011, which Smith had spent three years planning.

Jada is said to have hated everything at the event, after which the pair ‘realised that it was a fantasy illusion that [they] could make each other happy’.

Advert 10

He told Winfrey: ‘We agreed that she had to make herself happy and I had to make myself happy. Then we were going to present ourselves back to the relationship already happy, versus demanding that the other person fill our empty cup.’

Reflecting on their decision to venture out from the marriage, Smith recalled telling Jada: ‘Go figure out if you can be happy and prove to me it’s even possible. I’m gonna do me and you do you.’

In his book, Smith explained how his time apart from Jada ‘helped us both to discover the power of loving in freedom’, Yahoo! Entertainment reports.

Advert 10

He continued: ‘We’re simultaneously, 100 percent bound together and 100 percent free. We agree that we were both imperfect people doing our best to how to figure out how to be in this world joyfully.’

When asked to clarify whether he and Jada were in an open relationship, Smith said it is ‘friendship versus marital prison’ for him and Jada, and stressed the goal of their marriage is ‘spiritual’ rather than ‘sexual’.

Alamy

The Fresh Prince of Bel Air actor also said he and Jada will ‘love each other no matter what’, though added: ‘No woman can make me happy, so I don’t need to look for one to try and make me happy. No man can make Jada happy, so she don’t need to go look for one to make her happy. We both know that. There is no person that will fill your hole.’

Advert 10

The interview comes after Jada admitted last year to having a relationship with August Alsina while married to Smith, after which Smith also admitted engaging in other sexual relationships outside marriage.