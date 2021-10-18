Will Smith Reveals New Physique After Being In ‘The Worst Shape Of His Life’

@WillSmith/Instagram

Will Smith has been shedding his quarantine pounds for a new documentary series, and now the star has given fans a quick look inside his mission to get in the best shape of his life.

In an Instagram video, Smith shared a series of clips of him lifting weights and using a variety of different machines at the gym, as he prepares to launch a new six-part YouTube documentary series following his fitness journey.

In a tale that many of us can definitely relate to, Smith has previously acknowledged that all that extra time stuck indoors over the past year or so led to him spending a lot more time eating and a lot less time exercising, with the 53-year-old sharing a series of Instagram posts back in May in which he claimed to be ‘in the worst shape of my life.’

The posts sparked multiple headlines about the icon’s newfound ‘dad bod,’ with Smith explaining in the caption that he was determined to get back to his old action star ways.

‘This is the body that carried me through an entire pandemic and countless days of grazing thru the pantry,’ he wrote. ‘I love this body, but I wanna FEEL better. No more midnight muffins… this is it! Imma get in the BEST SHAPE OF MY LIFE!!!!!’

The Bad Boys star used the candid admission to announce he was ‘teaming up with @YouTube to get my health & wellness back on track,’ for the forthcoming series, also titled Best Shape of My Life, joking ‘Hope it works!’

And while Smith looks to be saving the much-anticipated before and after shots for the series itself, judging by the glimpse he’s given fans into his routine, he’s definitely putting in the effort.

Now, Smith has shared a new video of him lifting weights and shredding it in the gym. He captioned the video ‘And to think Sundays used to be for muffins,’ referencing what he’s admitted in the past to be a regular quarantine craving.

The documentary series comes as Smith also prepares for the release of his new memoir Will, which is set to explore the actor’s recent life journey as he enters his ‘f**k-it fifties.’