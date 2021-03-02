unilad
Advert

Will Smith Says He’s Never Met A Smart Racist

by : Emily Brown on : 02 Mar 2021 15:06
Will Smith Says He's Never Met A Smart RacistPodSaveAmerica/Twitter/PA Images

Will Smith said he’s never met a smart racist person in a discussion about his experiences of growing up as a Black person in the US. 

The Fresh Prince of Bel Air and I Am Legend actor appeared on the Pod Save America podcast on Monday, March 1, to promote his upcoming Netflix series Amend: The Fight For America.

Advert

The six-part docuseries, hosted by Smith, guides viewers through the chronology of the 14th Amendment of the US Constitution, which outlines the rights of citizens under ‘the equal protection of the law’, and addresses its impacts on Black people, women’s suffrage, abortion and gay marriage with comments from experts and activists.

Hear Smith discuss his personal experiences with racism below. Warning: contains language viewers may find offensive:

Smith explained that he has been called the n-word to his face ‘probably five or six times’, but ‘fortunately for [his] psyche’, he has never been called the n-word by a ‘smart person’.

Advert

He commented:

I grew up with the impression that racists and racism were stupid, and they were easy to get around. I just had to be smarter now while they were very dangerous. I had never looked into the eyes of a racist and saw anything that I perceived as intellect.

Will SmithPA Images

The actor said he began to encounter more systemic racism when he began his acting career, though he noticed there was a ‘difference between ignorance and evil’.

Advert

Highlighting the importance of education in helping to avoid this ignorance, Smith explained:

Fortunately, ignorance is more prevalent than blatant evil, so I’ve always been encouraged that the process of education and understanding could alleviate some of the more dangerous and difficult aspects of racism that have unfortunately been embedded in the very fibres of our country.

The Men in Black star also discussed his political ambitions during his appearance on the podcast, revealing that he might consider running for office ‘at some point’ in the future.

Advert

He said he ‘absolutely’ has a political opinion and that he believes in the possibility of social harmony and fostering understanding between people, though he’s going to let the office ‘get cleaned up a little bit’ before considering his moves ‘at some point down the line’.

Smith explained, ‘I will certainly do my part, whether it remains artistic or, at some point, ventures into the political arena.’

Amend: The Fight For America is available to stream now on Netflix. 

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Minneapolis City Is Paying Influencers $2,000 To Report Derek Chauvin Trial
News

Minneapolis City Is Paying Influencers $2,000 To Report Derek Chauvin Trial

American Horror Story Season 10 Will Be ‘Different’ To Previous Seasons Says Star
Film and TV

American Horror Story Season 10 Will Be ‘Different’ To Previous Seasons Says Star

Grimes Just Made $5.8 Million In Just 20 Minutes Selling Crypto-Art
Music

Grimes Just Made $5.8 Million In Just 20 Minutes Selling Crypto-Art

Scientists Discover Three New Species Of Shark That Glow In The Dark
Animals

Scientists Discover Three New Species Of Shark That Glow In The Dark

Emily Brown

Emily Brown first began delivering important news stories aged just 13, when she launched her career with a paper round. She graduated with a BA Hons in English Language in the Media from Lancaster University, and went on to become a freelance writer and blogger. Emily contributed to The Sunday Times Travel Magazine and Student Problems before becoming a journalist at UNILAD, where she works on breaking news as well as longer form features.

Topics: Celebrity, Racism, Will Smith

Credits

Pod Saves America/Twitter

  1. Pod Saves America/Twitter

    @PodSaveAmerica

 