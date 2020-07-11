Will Smith Tells 50 Cent 'F**k You' For DMing About Jada's Sex Life PA/Red Table Talk/Facebook

Will Smith didn’t hesitate to shut down 50 Cent after he slid into the actor’s DMs to talk about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s sex life.

The In da Club singer decided to message Will following the release of a Red Table Talk episode yesterday, July 10, in which Jada and Will discussed going through a separation a few years ago.

Jada addressed the situation in response to claims made by singer August Alsina, who said he’d had an affair with Jada with Will’s ‘blessing’. The couple denied Will had ever said such a thing, but Jada admitted she had entered into a relationship with August while she and Will were separated.

You can watch the episode of Red Table Talk here:

Jada Brings Herself to the Table Jada and Will address the recent headlines and share their journey of finding peace through pain. Posted by Red Table Talk on Friday, July 10, 2020

The couple spoke candidly about their separation and ultimate reconciliation, explaining that marriages go through their rough patches and making a Bad Boys reference as they joked ‘We ride together, we die together, bad marriage for life.’

Though Will and Jada appeared amicable and seemed happy to leave the past in the past, 50 Cent reached out to Will after the video of his conversation with Jada was posted on Facebook.

In a screenshot of the messages posted on Instagram, the rapper could be seen dropping Will a DM reading: ‘Yo Will you alright over there?’.

Will responded to say he was ‘cool’ and that he appreciated 50’s concern, but the Candy Shop singer seemed determined to get all of the gossip and so pursued the conversation, asking: ‘But why she tell you that sh*t on a show for everybody to see?’

Having presumably spoken to Jada about the topic of discussion before appearing on Red Table Talk, Will defended his wife, explaining: ‘We broke up so she did her and I did me.’

Still unsatisfied with the response, 50 went on to address Jada’s comments about the claim that Will had given his ‘blessing’ on her relationship with August.

On Red Table Talk, Jada rightly pointed out that no one could give her permission to enter into a new relationship other than herself. Though she was clearly pointing out that she wasn’t owned by anyone, 50 appeared to disagree as he paraphrased Jada and implied she was wrong in saying she was the only one who could give herself permission.

In another message to Will, he wrote:

Then she said only SHE can give permission for somebody to blow her back out.

Obviously, that wasn’t at all what Jada had said, and 50’s phrasing made it appear as if Will should have had to give permission on her relationship.

Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith PA Images

Will was not impressed with the crude comments made about his wife and responded: ‘Fuck you 50.’ The rapper asked what he’d done wrong, but Will didn’t appear to respond, so 50 decided to share the screenshot with his followers to ask their opinion.

It’s unclear whether Will ever picked up the conversation again, though it seems clear 50 didn’t really intend on making him feel any better, and instead wanted to rile up Will in an effort to get some attention.