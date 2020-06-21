Will Smith Tells Wife Jada Divorce Was His ‘Ultimate Failure’

will smith talks about his divorce 1 Red Table Talk/Facebook

Will Smith has opened up about his divorce in an emotional conversation, telling wife Jada Pinkett Smith it was the ‘ultimate failure’ for him.

Advert

Speaking to Jada for a special Father’s Day episode of her talk show Red Table Talk, Will became emotional talking about ‘getting divorced from [his] two-year-old son’s mother’.

The 51-year-old was married to TV personality Sheree Zampino, also known as Sheree Fletcher, between the years 1992 and 1995. The two have a son together, Trey Smith, who was born in 1992.

You can watch part of their conversation below:

Advert

Dropping today, June 21, the episode – Jada and Will: Their First One-on-One Conversation – will feature the couple having ‘one of the most intimate and vulnerable conversations’ they’ve ever shared.

In a preview clip for the episode, Jada raises an idea that she says her husband has reflected on over the years, stating: ‘Just because a man might not be the best husband does not mean [he’s not a good father].’

Will agreed, adding: ‘With Sheree and with Trey, that was a really difficult time.’ The clip then cut away to a home video of Will kissing Trey when he was younger, with the two saying ‘I love you’.

will and trey smith home video Red Table Talk/Facebook

He continued:

Divorce was the worst thing in my adult life. Divorce was the ultimate failure for me. I’ve been hurt a lot in my adult life but I don’t think anything touches the failure of getting divorced from my two-year-old son’s mother.

Will married Jada in 1997, two years after his divorce with Sheree, with the two women having been open about their initial struggle to get on with each other over the years.

In fact, Sheree appeared on the debut episode of Red Table Talk in May 2018, where she and Jada discussed those early tensions. ‘Do you remember that conversation we had on the phone that one time?’, Jada asked Sheree. ‘They were fighting words.’

Advert

Will Smith Jaden and Trey PA Images

Sheree explained that she had called the house to speak with then-three-year-old Trey when Jada answered the phone, with Sheree admitting she wasn’t ‘respectful’ when she called.

Jada, who has two children with Will – 21-year-old Jaden and 19-year-old Willow – apparently didn’t take too kindly to her attitude, with Sheree saying: ‘You basically let me know, “I don’t really appreciate your tone”. And you hung up on me.’

That wasn’t the end of it though, because things only escalated when Sheree phoned back. ‘I happened to say, “B*tch, you living in the house I picked out”. You said, “It’s my house now”.’

The conversation apparently got so heated that Will stepped in, with Jada explaining: ‘Will Smith let me have it. His take was, “That is Trey’s mother and that’s just not your place”.’

jada pinkett smith and sheree fletcher Red Table Talk/Facebook

It seems his words hit home, with Sheree saying the next time the women saw each other they were more considerate towards each other and they made a conscious effort to fix their relationship.

Red Table Talk’s Father’s Day episode airs on Facebook Watch on Sunday, June 21 at 12pm ET/5pm BST.