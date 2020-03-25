William Dufris, Who Voiced Bob The Builder US, Dies Aged 62
William Dufris, the voice actor behind Bob the Builder, has died from cancer at the age of 62.
News of the actor’s death came from Pocket Universe Productions, which was co-founded by Dufris.
The statement, posted to Twitter, said:
We are heartbroken to announce that the co-founder of [Pocket Universe Productions] and the director of EC Comics Presents… The Vault of Horror, William Dufris, has died from cancer.
There is a hole in a lot of people’s hearts right now. We will have more to say later.
Bless you, Bill.
Dufris, who hailed from Maine in the US, was best known for voicing the titular character in one of the most popular children series, Bob the Builder, in the US from seasons one to nine, until the show’s co-creator Sarah Bell decided to move on. Others will recognise his voice from anime such as Appleseed, X, and two of the Lupin III films.
His career began in London, where he worked for the BBC on a number of different radio plays with Kathleen Turner, Sharon Gless, Stockyard Channing and Helena Bonham-Carter.
He worked alongside director Dirk Maggs when he voiced Peter Parker in his audio drama productions of Spider-Man, and also worked on Judge Dredd, Voyage, and An American Werewolf in London.
Dufris also voiced Rocky’s best friend Elvis as well as Dougan the red walrus in children’s show Rocky and the Dodos for Cosgrove Hall.
His wealth of experience then led him to co-found audio production company The Story Circle in the UK.
When he headed back to the states, he founded Mind’s Eye Productions and co-founded Rocky Coast Radio Theatre and The AudioComics Company.
Dufris’ long and successful career saw him nominated 12 times as an audiobook finalist for the APA’s prestigious Audie Award, and winning Best Non-Fiction in 2012.
AudioFile named him ‘one of the best voices at the end of the century’.
No doubt, his voice will be missed by many. Rest in peace, William Dufris.
If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence contact Cruse Bereavement Care via their national helpline on 0808 808 1677.