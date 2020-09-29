Willow Smith Breaks Silence On Jada's 'Entanglement' With August Alsina Red Table Talk/Facebook

Willow Smith says she’s proud of mum Jada Pinkett Smith after opening up about her ‘entanglement’ with August Alsina.

In July, Jada brought her husband Will Smith onto an episode of Red Table Talk to discuss her past relationship with the American singer Alsina.

While the story mostly fizzled out after the episode, singer-songwriter Willow has now reacted to her parents speaking so openly about their troubles together.

Check out Willow’s comments in a clip from Red Table Talk below:

The latest episode of the web series featured The Matrix actress, her mother Adrienne Banfield-Jones, Willow and special guest author Brené Brown. While discussing vulnerability, which Brown called ‘the birthplace of courage’, the conversation shifted to the revelations of Jada and Will’s talk.

Showing a brief clip from the earlier episode, Jada said: ‘Hell yeah. I’ll tell you Brené, we definitely be trying to practice some vulnerability over here. For me, it would be the last RTT we did. Full blast of, like, flaws, and feeling and just the total breakdown of any mask.’

After her grandmother praised Jada for displaying ‘so much courage’, Willow offered her two cents on how she handled the ‘entanglement’.

Will Smith Jada Pinkett Smith PA Images

Willow said:

I’m so proud of you. To be able to see you and dad do that, for me, that was like, okay that’s real deal. That’s real love. When you can be like, ‘I’m with you, I’m gonna stand by you and I’m gonna hold your hand because I love you’, that’s what we do and that’s really important.

The quartet went on to chat about shame, and how Jada would push Willow away for crying when she was younger because she couldn’t ‘handle [her] own tears’. ‘It’s okay, I forgive you,’ Willow said.

Jada earlier denied reports that Will had given ‘his blessing’ for her and August to get together. However, the couple confirmed that they were going through a rough time when Jada and August were ‘entangled’.

She said: ‘We decided that we were going to separate for a period of time, and you go figure out how to make yourself happy, and I’ll figure out how to make myself happy.’ Will added: ‘I was done with your ass.’

Willow Smith Red Table Talk Red Table Talk/Facebook

She told Will: ‘One thing I’ll say about you and I, is that there have never been any secrets… any relationship, in trying to get to a deeper understanding of love is going to be forged in the fire.’

In the end, Jada and Will got back together, while Alsina earlier said that walking away from the relationship was the ‘hardest thing [he] ever had to experience in this lifetime’.