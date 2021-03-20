Willow Smith Gets Protection Order After Alleged Sex Offender Enters Property

PA Images/LA Sheriff's Department

Willow Smith has reportedly been granted a protection order after an alleged sex offender trespassed on her property in Los Angeles.

The 20-year-old singer, daughter of actor Will Smith, filed legal documents to request a restraining order against Walter James Whaley and claimed the 38-year-old climbed over a fence to get on to her property during Christmas last year.

Whaley allegedly began walking around the house, seemingly in an effort to find a way inside. To back up her claims, Smith included still photographs taken from surveillance footage, which showed an individual outside her residence.

The singer said her security called the police and officers arrived at the scene, but Whaley wasn’t apprehended at the time. The 38-year-old was said to have been carrying a Greyhound bus ticket, indicating he’d travelled to Los Angeles from Oklahoma just one day before showing up at Smith’s home.

Smith argued the surveillance images imply Whaley ‘will do whatever possible to make physical contact with [her]’.

Before climbing the fence outside her home, Whaley had reportedly been reaching out to Smith on social media, saying he wanted to marry her and have kids with her, TMZ reports.

In the wake of the man’s actions, Smith said she hired a private investigator who apparently determined Whaley is a convicted sex offender.

It’s unclear why Whaley wasn’t apprehended for trespassing when police initially arrived at the scene, but local authorities confirmed earlier this month that Whaley had later been arrested.

In a post shared on Twitter on March 3, Lost Hills Station police wrote:

Thanks to the public, tips received led to the arrest of Walter James Whaley III this morning.

Smith was granted the temporary restraining order, with a judge stating that Whaley must stay 100 yards away from her at all times and stop communicating with her.