Willow Smith Responds To Parents Will And Jada ‘Oversharing’

Alamy

Nobody likes it when their parents overshare, though thankfully it’s usually contained within your own house or around the dinner table.

Not the Smiths, however. Thanks to their chat show Red Table Talk, Jada Pinkett Smith, Will Smith, their daughter Willow and Jada’s mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris have opened up about everything under the sun, so much so a petition was started to make them stop sharing so much of their private lives with the public.

Advert 10

From drug use to their sex life, ‘raging jealousy’ and unofficial breakups, the Smiths have given fans and viewers an extensive insight into their lives as one of the most famous families on the planet.

PA Images

Now, 21-year-old Willow Smith has spoken about her parents’ penchant for oversharing, saying she believes it would be a ‘disservice’ to act as if they don’t experience problems like any other family. ‘Everyone is going through something,’ she told The Independent.

‘The biggest disservice you could do [to yourself and others] is put up a façade and be like, that’s not the case. That sounds wrong to me,’ she said when asked about the headlines her parents often make.

Advert 10

Willow regularly appears on Red Table Talk with her family, opening up about her own struggles and personal life.

PA Images

Asked if she thought Will and Jada were oversharing too much too publicly, she said: ‘I feel I’ve always understood that my parents are their own people.

‘A lot of kids think of their parents like… ‘Your whole identity is for me.’ [But] seeing them in this lifestyle we had, from a very young age it was clear to me they weren’t just my parents. They’re full, other people who have their own emotions.’

Advert 10

Earlier this year, Will Smith released his memoir, Will, in which he detailed the struggles he and wife Jada have been through, as well as his experiences with drugs and his relationship with his late father. While Jada has spoken about her addictions to pornography, drugs and sex, as well as her sex life with Will, on the show.