Winona Ryder Says Keanu Reeves Refused To Comply With Director’s Awful Request On Set

Winona Ryder has revealed the bizarre lengths director Francis Ford Coppola wanted her and Keanu Reeves to go to while on the set of Bram Stoker’s Dracula.

The pair starred in the 1992 adaption of Bram Stoker’s novel, as Mina and Jonathan Haker, however there was one request that Reeves just wasn’t going to comply with.

During a scene that involved Dracula (Gary Oldman) transforming into a pile of rats, Ryder said Coppola stood away from the camera, screaming ‘you whore!’ at her in a bid to get her to believably cry. She said Coppola also tried to get her male cast members to join in too.

Speaking to The Sunday Times, she recalled:

To put it in context I’m supposed to be crying. Literally, Richard E Grant, Anthony Hopkins, Keanu… Francis was trying to get all of them to yell things that would make me cry. But Keanu wouldn’t, Anthony wouldn’t. It just didn’t work. I was, like, really? It kind of did the opposite.

Although Ryder says she and Coppola are ‘good now’, the uncomfortable experience was the beginning of a long-term friendship with Reeves, after he refused to upset her unnecessarily.

Even without putting Coppola’s bizarre tactics in practice, the movie still managed be bag four Academy Award nominations, winning three of them for Best Costume Design, Best Sound Editing and Best Makeup.

Since the 1992 hit, the pair have worked on three more movies together: Scanner Darkly in 2006, The Private Lives of Pippa Lee in 2009 and most recently, Destination Wedding in 2018.

In Destination Wedding, Ryder and Reeves play an unlikely pairing of wedding guests, but sadly it wasn’t well received.

‘It got the worst reviews,’ Ryder recalled. ‘That movie, for some reason, every reviewer was like, “This is the worst movie in the world,” and it was really rough.’

The movie currently sits with a 52% score on film rating site Rotten Tomatoes, with a slightly higher 57% average audience score.

‘Destination Wedding reunites Keanu Reeves and Winona Ryder for a sour comedy whose initially promising misanthropic twist overpowers the chemistry of its leads,’ the critics consensus reads.

In all seriousness, Reeves and Ryder have successfully cemented themselves as two of the nicest people in show business so it’s hard to believe people wouldn’t love anything they star in together.

With a new series of Stranger Things just around the corner and a third installment in the Bill and Ted franchise set for release soon, it’s going to be a busy year for the pair of them.