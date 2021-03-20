unilad
Woman Arrested For Stalking Pete Davidson

by : Emily Brown on : 20 Mar 2021 15:12
A 24-year-old woman has been arrested and charged with stalking after she claimed to be married to Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson.

Michelle Mootreddy was taken into custody on Thursday afternoon, March 18, after allegedly entering Davidson’s Staten Island home uninvited.

The 24-year-old is thought to be the same person who sent out a press release on Tuesday regarding the SNL host, claiming Mootreddy and Davidson were married and that they had started a digital entertainment group named Bodega Cats.

According to law enforcement sources cited by TMZ, Mootreddy entered Davidson’s home through a side door that had been left open. She apparently made herself at home as she sat down at the kitchen table, and though Davidson is said to have been out at the time she caught the attention of one of Davidson’s relatives, who was in the home.

Someone in the home called 911 and Mootreddy was arrested and questioned by detectives.

Police told The Hollywood Reporter Mootreddy was charged with stalking, harassment, criminal trespassing and trespassing. Davidson’s lawyer has made clear that the comedian does not know Mootreddy, and that the press release claiming they were married was completely fabricated.

The release claimed Davidson and Mootreddy had a long history, reading: ‘Pete and Michelle were childhood friends prior to starting Bodega Cats Presents and are married.’

It further alleged that the television presenter had served as a silent partner in the ‘experiential and digital entertainment group’ over the last year, and that he would now be formally joining as co-founder and co-CEO.

The release was quickly removed and sources close to Davidson confirmed that he doesn’t have a production company, and that he doesn’t know the person who sent the release.

Davidson’s attorney told TMZ: ‘We are investigating and considering all legal and equitable remedies.’

