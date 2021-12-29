Woman Filmed Slapping And Spitting On 80-Year-Old Passenger During Flight Identified As Baywatch Actress

Warning: Distressing Content

@Baywatch/@ATLUncensored/Twitter/Walton County Sheriff’s Office

A woman who attacked an old man on a commercial flight last week has now been identified as a former Baywatch actress.

Patricia Cornwall, 51, likened herself to Black civil rights activist Rosa Parks when she was temporarily unable to return to her seat and slapped the man after an argument started.

The offender now works as an estate agent but once modelled for Playboy, performed as a cheerleader for an American football team, and featured in hit US TV series Baywatch.

Warning, strong language:

According to Metro, Patricia went to the restroom several times on the flight before being told by an attendant to take another seat while the food trolley made its way through the aisle.

In a video of the event, Patricia then said: ‘What am I? Rosa Parks?’

The man, 80, in an adjacent seat then informed Patricia that she wasn’t Black, in the US state Alabama, or on a bus. He then told her to sit down.

Patricia said: ‘Put your f*cking mask on!’ The anonymous passenger, who had taken his mask off to eat and drink as permitted, then called Patricia the insulting name given to privileged white women in the US, ‘Karen’.

@ATLUncensored/Twitter

The pair then entered into an increasingly profane verbal joust until Patricia slapped the man and told him he was going to jail.

She was arrested by the FBI after stepping off the plane in Atlanta and spent Christmas Day in jail.

Patricia once performed as a member of the Raiderettes cheerleaders for National Football League team the Raiders when it was based in Los Angeles.

She was accused of evoking Rosa Parks before hitting and spitting on an elderly man who challenged her analogy, according to US court records. She has since been released on a $20,000 bond and restricted from travelling on ‘common carriers and planes’, aside from her flight to return home. Patricia has also been banned from using alcohol or drugs.